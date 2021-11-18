Covid aid, report with self-declaration

Help Covid, the statement arrives with the self-declaration. New fulfillment for those who have received compensation or support in the form of tax exemptions, tax credits, direct contributions, during the pandemic, It will be necessary to submit to the Revenue Agency a model with the self-declaration of the amount received and in case of exceeding the ceilings aid set by the EU commission, a path for restitution of excess quotas received must be provided by the Revenue Agency. The ministry of the economy has concluded the drafting of the decree that gives the green light to the self-declaration for state aid, a monitoring and control activity to verify that the rules set by the European commission have been respected in the provision of support interventions in the Temporary Framework for State aid measures to support the economy in the current Covid emergency -19 “. The ministerial decree will go to the state-city conference table today for the green light and will subsequently be published in the Official Journal. The Revenue Agency will then have to sign the implementing measure with the model (see what was anticipated by ItaliaOggi on 10 November 2021).

Respect for EU ceilings. The decree is made up of 4 articles, and highlights that: “for the purposes of verifying compliance with the conditions and limits of Sections 3.1 and 3.12 of the Temporary Framework, the beneficiaries of the aids referred to in Article 1 submit to the Revenue Agency a declaration in lieu of an affidavit concerning compliance with the requirements referred to in the aforementioned Sections, in which they certify, inter alia, that the total amount of aid received does not exceed the limits set, taking into account the control relationships between companies relevant to for the purposes of the definition of “single undertaking” used in matters of state aid ‘. The ceilings are shown in the text of the decree and with the necessary differentiations by type of company are: 800 thousand euros per single company for the aid received from March 19, 2020 to January 27, 2021; 3,000,000 euros per single company, for aid from 13 October 2020 to 27 January 2021; 10,000,000 euros per single company, for aid from 28 January 2021 to 31 December 2021.

Respect for the drop in turnover at least 30%. The beneficiary must indicate that “in the reference period identified as relevant for the individual measure (period between 1 March 2020 and 31 December 2021, or an eligible period of at least one month in any case between 1 March 2020 and 31 December 2021), the total amount of turnover and fees recorded is at least 30 per cent lower than in the corresponding period of 2019 and that the amount of aid requested does not exceed 70 per cent (90 per cent for micro and small enterprises) of the uncovered fixed costs incurred in the aforementioned reference period “. The self-declaration must be completed after the submission of the aid applications. In the explanatory report accompanying the decree it is specified that “The reference period identified by the beneficiary of the aid as relevant to the individual measure cannot in any case be subsequent to the date of submission of the self-declaration”.

The model of the Agency. The ball, therefore, passes to the Agency which with its provision will have to identify the terms, methods and content of the self-declaration, including the technical methods with which to make the self-declarations submitted by economic operators available to the municipalities. In the event that the aid ceilings granted are exceeded, the excess amounts must be returned voluntarily and the decree indicates that it will always be a provision of the Revenue Agency to identify the procedure. The interest accrued on the sums unduly received must also be included in the return.

The text of the decree on www.italiaoggi.it/documenti-italiaoggi