Covid aid, Russia threatens Italy: secret agreements?

Medical records with i health data of patients, commercial agreements for drugs and instrumentationbut above all an iron pact for the realization of the Sputnik, the anti-Covid vaccine. There is all this behind the warning to Italy and the attack on the Minister of Defense Lorenzo Guerini from Alexei Vladimorovic Paramonov60 years old, former Russian consul a Milancurrent director of the European department of Russian Foreign Ministrywho threatened “irreversible consequences”If our country joins the new sanctions plan against fly.

The fear of diplomacy and intelligence is that the retaliation come true by revealing what really happened starting in March 2020, after the arrival of a delegation from Russian diplomats and officials in our country. The official version spoke of aid to deal with the pandemic emergency. Actually the 007 mission it had other purposes.

To not miss the latest news and receive our best content,

subscribe for free to the QuiFinanza Telegram channel: just click here

The Russian mission to Italy in March 2020

On 22 March 2020 at the military airport of Pratica di Mare, at the gates of Romelands Russian personnel took off from fly. The Foreign Minister is waiting for him Luigi Di Maio. The agreement for the mission was made the previous day with a phone call between the then Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and the Russian president Vladimir Putin.

The level of relations between Italy and Russia at that moment it is at its peak. In the July preceding it Tsar was received with full honors at Villa

Madama for a dinner that brought together businessmen and politicians, with 5 Star Movement and Lega to be the masters. When the mission begins, Italy is in full swing first wave of Covid. What is particularly worrying is the lack of fans and masks. Millions of them are needed a day but our country does not produce them and research abroad is spasmodic. That’s why, at least initially, the Russian mission is welcomed with enthusiasm.

Doctors and soldiers arrive in Rome

However, something does not add up right away. Officially it is medical aid but in the list of 104 names There are just 28 doctors and four nurses. The others are military. Leading the expedition is the general Sergey KikotDeputy Commander of the Chemical, Radiological, Biological Defense Department of theRussian army. With him there are epidemiologists and virologists.

What is the real role of these scientists in Italy? And what are the tasks entrusted to the military? But above all, how many men are there in the GRU, the information service of the Russian armed forces? There are some elements that cannot be ignored.

Russian activity in our country

In February 2020, when the world faces the emergency from COVID-19the Russians ask the Chinese authorities to go to Wuhan, but permission is denied. On the other hand, Italy does not place any constraints on access to hospitalsto the laboratories and consequently to the data.

A few months after the New Yorker reveals that “the DNA of a Russian citizen who is sick in Italy March 15 was used to process the Sputnik vaccine“. It is proof that the delegation from fly was able to use the information, but also genetic findings, to view confidential data relating to patients and the organization of health facilities.

The links of our institutions with those of Moscow

In April 2021 the Lazio region signs a pact “for the scientific collaboration between the Spallanzani Institute of Rome and the Gamaleya Institute of fly to evaluate the coverage of variants of Sars-CoV-2 also of the Sputnik V vaccine “. Although the EMA has never authorized it Sputnikbetween the two health structures there were numerous exchanges of “sensitive data“Related to Covid.

How did they happen? On which platforms? The collaboration was interrupted by theSpallanzani Institute a few days ago, almost three weeks later the beginning of the invasion. The suspicion is that there really is something to hide about those difficult days for Italy and the whole world.