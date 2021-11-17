Covid aid, Even the transfer of tax credits provided for by the measures to deal with the coronavirus emergency can be suspended by the Revenue Agency for one period not exceeding 30 days.

To predict it is the anti-fraud decree, effective from 12 November 2021.

In the presence of the indicated risk signals, therefore, also i tax credits provided for by article 122 of the Relaunch decree may be suspended.

In addition to the building bonuses, the tax credit for shops and shops, the rental bonus for non-residential properties and business leases, the tax credit for the adaptation of work environments and the sanitation bonus.

Covid aid, the Revenue Agency can suspend the credit transfer for up to 30 days

Even the help Covid may fall within the suspension for up to 30 days that the Revenue Agency may decide in the event of risk profiles on the transfer of the tax credit.

This is foreseen by the provisions included in article 2 of Legislative Decree 157, or the anti-fraud decree, published in the Official Gazette on 11 November and effective from 12 November 2021.

The measure, in cases with risk profiles, is envisaged for the options envisaged by the Articles 121 and 122 of the Relaunch decree.

The first article refers to building concessions and the super bonus 110 per cent.

The second, on the other hand, relates to the measures put in place for countering the coronavirus emergency.

Specifically, the measures in question are those indicated in paragraph 2 of the aforementioned article 122:

“2. The provisions contained in this article apply to the following measures introduced to deal with the epidemiological emergency from COVID-19: a) tax credit for shops and shops referred to in article 65 of the decree-law of 17 March 2020, n. 18, converted, with amendments, by law 24 April 2020, n. 27; b) tax credit for rents for non-residential properties and business leases referred to in Article 28; c) tax credit for the adaptation of the work environment referred to in article 120; d) tax credit for the sanitation and purchase of protective devices referred to in Article 12 “

Basically, they can be subject to suspension:

Covid also helps in tightening the controls of the anti-fraud decree

The tightening of controls by the Revenue Agency, enhanced by the anti-fraud decree, does not only include building bonuses but also credit assignments relating to measures to combat the coronavirus emergency.

Also for these measures, the criteria for identifying the risk profiles are as follows:

consistency and regularity of data indicated in the communications and options with the data present in the Tax Register or in any case in the possession of the Financial Administration;

indicated in the communications and options with the data present in the Tax Register or in any case in the possession of the Financial Administration; control of data relating to credits subject to transfer and to the subjects involved in the transactions to which said credits are related, on the basis of the information present in the Tax Register or in any case in the possession of the Financial Administration;

and to the subjects involved in the transactions to which said credits are related, on the basis of the information present in the Tax Register or in any case in the possession of the Financial Administration; controls relating to similar sales previously carried out by the subjects indicated in the communications and options.

With a view to strengthening preventive controls, the Revenue Agency may, within 5 days from the communication of the credit transfer, adopt a suspension for a period not exceeding 30 days.

The subject of the suspension are the effects of the communications of the transfers, even subsequent to the first, and of the options relating to the articles 121 and 122 of the Relaunch decree.

If after the checks the risks are confirmed, the communication is considered not to have been made and the outcome of the check is communicated to the person who forwarded this communication.

If, on the other hand, there is no confirmation of the risk at the end of the control, at the end of the suspension the communication produces the expected effects.

The criteria, methods and terms for the implementation of the provisions set forth in paragraphs 1 and 2 of the anti-fraud decree will be adopted with subsequent provisions of the Revenue Agency.