Covid: Aifa, adverse reactions to vaccines, less than one case in a thousand – Health

Less than one in a thousand adverse reactions reported after an anti-Covid vaccine, according to data reported by Aifa in the latest vaccine report. In fact, 134,361 reactions were reported out of a total of 135,849,988 doses administered, equal to 0.098%.

Twenty-seven cases (3.6%) out of 748 deaths were assessed as being related to Covid vaccines, i.e. about 0.2 cases for every million doses administered.The report underlines that 22 are already described in previous reports and that the 5 reports the remaining ones refer to 2 cases of thrombocytopenic thrombosis following vaccination with adenoviral vector vaccine in 2 patients for whom the documents for examination have now been made available; in 3 cases the patients died from complications related to COVID-19 after completing the vaccination course (ie ineffective vaccination).

COVID DATA

There are 27,214 new infections from Covid in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 18,380. On the other hand, the victims are 127, an increase compared to the 79 recorded yesterday.

There are 174,098 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours. Yesterday there were 105,739. The positivity rate is 15.6%, down from 17.4% yesterday. 422 patients are hospitalized in intensive care, 11 more than yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. Daily admissions are 38. The people admitted to the ordinary wards return to over 10 thousand: they are 10,214, or 274 more than yesterday.