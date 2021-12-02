Covid, Aifa also gives green light to vaccination for children: doses available from mid-December – Health and Wellness

ROME. Green light from the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) to the anti-Covid vaccination for the pediatric range of children between 5 and 11 years old.

Vaccination will take place with two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, in a specific formulation and one third of the dosage, three weeks away.

It is suggested the adoption of vaccination courses, when possible, “appropriate to age”.

Aifa’s opinion comes after the approval, last November 25, of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which recommended the extension of the indication for Pfizer-BioNtech’s covid vaccine to include use for children aged between 5 and 11 years.

The available data “demonstrate a high level of efficacy and there are currently no warning signs in terms of safety”.

Thus the Technical Scientific Commission Cts of the Italian Medicines Agency, which approved the extension of indication of use of the Comirnaty vaccine (Pfizer) for the age group 5-11 years, with a reduced dose (one third of the dosage authorized for adults and adolescents) and with a specific formulation.

The EU has announced that pediatric doses will be available from 13 December.

The vaccination will take place in two doses three weeks apart. In order to avoid possible administration errors, the CTS recommends, for the age group in question, the exclusive use of the ad hoc pediatric formulation, suggesting when possible the adoption of age-appropriate vaccination courses.

In the opinion, the CTS notes that “although SARS-CoV-2 infection is certainly more benign in children, in some cases it can be associated with serious consequences, such as the risk of developing multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-c). , which may also require hospitalization in intensive care “.

Finally, the CTS underlines that “vaccination brings benefits such as the possibility of attending school and leading a social life characterized by recreational and educational elements that are particularly important for psychic and personality development in this age group”.

Meanwhile, on the school front, 60-70% of the total classes in dad are in elementary school: the figure comes from Mario Rusconi who heads the NPC, the National Association of Headmasters of Rome.

“The invitation we make – says Rusconi – is to vaccinate children from 12 years old and, after the expected ok Aifa for doses to the little ones, also children from 5 to 11 years old: with the vaccination of a good number of high school students there are few classes in dad in this age group. ”

“Currently – explains Antonello Giannelli, president of the National Association of Principals (NPC) – the teachers vaccinated in Italy are about 95%, and of the 5% of the unvaccinated, at least 3% is represented by those who cannot do so, so the no vaxes will ultimately be about 2%.

The obligation to vaccinate from 15 December, therefore, will not affect personnel, except in some regions, such as the Fvg, for example, where the non-vaccinated are found in higher percentages “.

And to increase the tests and prevent the Dad from tripping for the students, 11 defense molecular biology laboratories will be available in 8 regions, able to process the molecular swabs carried out at home by military mobile teams: this was announced by the Commissioner for Emergency Francesco Figliuolo underlining that two mobile laboratories will also be available after Palazzo Chigi’s request to develop the plan for screening in schools.

Teams and laboratories have been made available by Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini and will be coordinated by the Joint Chief Operating Officer (Covi).

For vaccinations for under 12s in Lazio, 78 dedicated mini-hubs will be set up in all ASLs.

There will be pediatricians, doctors, nurses and even ‘clowns’ to put the little ones at ease. For families, information pills will be available online under the supervision of the Bambino Gesù Children’s Hospital and the Scientific Societies.

“We secure the little ones and guarantee them sociality”, explains the councilor for health Alessio D’Amato.