Covid, Aifa: “Merck antiviral pill in mild patients and as soon as possible after the first symptoms”

A reduced effectiveness compared to the first data, but still a tool to fight Covid in certain situations for specific patients. The decision of the Italian Agency for the drug has been published in the Official Gazette that with the methods of use and the conditions of administration of the pill antiviral Merck for the treatment “in adult patients not hospitalized for Covid-19 with mild to moderate disease of recent onset and with concomitant clinical conditions that represent specific risk factors. The prescription and treatment – the document reads – must guarantee the administration of the product as early as possible after the onset of symptoms and in any case no later than 5 days from the beginning of the same “.

There patient selection, as indicated by the AIFA – it is entrusted to general practitioners, doctors of the Usca and in general to doctors who “have the opportunity to come into contact with patients suffering from Covid recently onset and with mild to moderate symptoms and to refer them quickly to the facility where to carry out the prescription and drug distribution and must take place in compliance with the criteria set by the CTS “. Again according to the indications of the drug agency, the Merck pill can be prescribed only to “doctors working within the structures identified by the regions for administration”. The definition of the path through which the patients eligible for treatment are identified – concludes the AIFA document – is left to the provisions of Regions and of autonomous provinces“.

For the oral antiviral developed by Merck Sharp & Dohme in collaboration with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, the EU regulatory body had issued provisional recommendations in November to support national authorities in any decisions on early use of the product, prior to authorization for the product. placing on the market (Aic). These recommendations – the EMA recalled – were based on an evaluation of the provisional data of the study, then available on 762 people, which showed halved the risk of hospitalization or death in those at risk (from 14.1% in the placebo group to 7.3% in the antiviral group). The European Medicines Agency continues to evaluate the data. The first study did not include people who had been vaccinated. The updated results, based on 1,408 trial participants, show that Lagevrio (this is the name of the pill) reduced the risk of hospitalization or death in people with Covid-19 at higher risk of serious illness from 9.7% of the placebo group. to 6.8% of the group of treated, therefore to a lesser extent than the results previously emerged.

Antivirals were highly anticipated and several countries are rushing to buy them. But these are drugs that have specific indications. Pfizer has also developed an antiviral – which promises brilliant results – but Paxlovid some US experts have talked about the possible use of these antivirals in tablets “only with careful monitoring by doctors“. The pill “could have serious and life-threatening interactions with other drugs including some blood thinners, statins and antidepressants.” According to Peter Anderson, professor of pharmaceutical sciences at the University of Colorado, “some of these interactions are not trivial and we will have to be very careful.” The interactions of the antiviral with some drugs had also been highlighted by the Food and Drig Administration itself after approval and did not recommend it for people with severe kidney or liver disease.