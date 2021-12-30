Covid, Aifa ok to the Merck pill and remdesivir antiviral – Chronicle

Rome, 30 December 2021 – Green light from the Technical Scientific Commission of the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) a two antivirals to cure Covid. The authorization concerns the molnupiravir (Merck pill) and the remdesivir (manufactured by Gilead Sciences) for the treatment of non-hospitalized patients for Covid-19 with mild to moderate disease of recent onset and with concomitant clinical conditions that represent specific risk factors for the development of severe Covid-19.

Quick Swab: That’s when Omicron escapes testing

Covid quarantine: the new rules

Covid, Ecdc map: Italy between red and dark red

Dosage and duration of treatments

There duration of treatment with molnupiravir consists of taking 4 tablets (from 200 mg) 2 times a day for 5 days. Molnupiravir will be distributed by the Commissioner Structure to the Regions from 4 January and for its prescription the use of a monitoring register is foreseen, which will soon be accessible online on the Agency’s website.

Orange zone: two Regions are likely to pass

The duration of treatment with remdesivir, which consists of a intravenous administration, and of Three days. Also for this new indication, the use of a monitoring register is foreseen which is accessible on the Agency website from 30 December 2021. For this antiviral theEma recently authorized an extension of indication relating to the treatment of non-oxygen-therapy subjects at high risk of severe Covid-19 and the drug can be used up to 7 days from the onset of symptoms.

Super Green pass: compulsory for bus and hotel