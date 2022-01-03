Covid alarm, Costa and MSC voluntarily suspend cruises in Brazil

After the request of Anvisa, the Brazilian health agency, to stop cruises along the Brazilian coasts following several cases of contagion that have emerged on board some ships, the decision of the companies arrives, which through a note from Clia Brazil, the association of the main shipping companies in the sector, let it be known to voluntarily suspend cruises until January 21st. The decision affects, in particular, Costa Cruises and MSC Cruises, which are operating in the area during this winter period.

The companies will now proceed with the search for an “alignment with the federal government, Anvisa, States and Municipalities of the destinations on the interpretation and application of the operational health and safety protocols approved at the beginning of the cruise season, last November, which have proved effective in mitigating the occurrence of infections on board “, reads the note again. Put simply, an agreement must be reached with the authorities on the validity of the measures taken by the companies, which are very strict. Not surprisingly, cases of positivity emerge in these hours: passengers and crews are subjected to continuous tests and this involves monitoring that easily identifies situations of infection.

This decision also follows the many stops imposed on the ships by the local authorities which, as Clia further points out, “did not take into account the protocols of the sector, causing considerable inconvenience to passengers”. Immediate stop, therefore, to new trips, only those in progress will be completed. What if there is no alignment with the authorities? “If there is no suitability and alignment between the parties to continue, the entire season can be canceled”, explains Clia, who comments with bitterness on the lack of agreement. “We are concerned that our security protocols, developed in collaboration with the relevant authorities and which have proved effective, are being challenged. However, it is important that there is harmony between the ship’s protocols and the agreements in force on land ”.