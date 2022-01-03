Covid alarm, Gimbe foundation: “Boom of cases never seen before, limit social contacts”

Liguria. “The school represents a basin of infections. It is clear that not having worked on the structural aspects, we can change the screening and quarantine methods as much as we want, but with this viral circulation so high we need to make some evaluations. If we decide to keep schools open, something else will have to be closed“.

Words by Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Foundation Gimbe, commenting on the plan to restart schools in January, in the context of the sharp increase in infections in recent days. The resumption of school lessons, in fact, will coincide with the peak of the fourth wave that experts indicate from mid-January.

“We have one huge amount of cases, never seen – continues Cartabellotta – so much so that many have defined Omicron as the most contagious virus in history and the numbers we are seeing are clear in this sense. We have about 100,000 cases a day on a moving average ”.

And have 100 thousand positive people a day means that “1,100 are hospitalized in the medical area and 120 in intensive care. It is certainly due to the increase in booster doses and we also hope for the lower virulence of the omicron variant “.

If the congestion of the hospitals is “slower, however the impact is there and with this growth rate we risk reaching 2 million positives and even if the hospitalization rate were 1% we would have 20 thousand people in hospital” .

We must therefore try to lower the circulation of the virus. First of all, for Cartabellotta, “it is necessary limit social contacts, perhaps increasing smart working“.