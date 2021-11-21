Covid alarm in Europe: from lockdowns to the reinforced Green pass, the rules country by country

There fourth wave of the Coronavirus it has come and is overwhelming Europe: different countries affected in a manner very violent and that they have come back forced to take drastic decisions: from lockdown for the unvaccinated al Reinforced green pass. But let’s see the new rules in detail.

Austria it is the first state in Europe to introduce the vaccination obligation for everyone, starting from 1st February 2022. The country was also the first in Europe to impose the lockdown for no vax, which from Monday 22 November will be extended to everyone for at least 10 days. Foreign tourists are required the Green pass, while quick swabs are not valid.

Austria, lockdown and vaccination obligation: the protest is triggered

There Germany it is the country that is facing in such a way more dramatic the surge in cases, also because the economic engine of Europe had faced the previous waves of the pandemic with much better numbers than those of its neighbors. This is no longer the case, with tens of thousands of infections recorded every day. “We are in a national emergency“, the pandemic” is not yet broken, “German health minister Jens Spahn said at a press conference in Berlin alongside Lothar Wieler, the president of the Robert Koch Institut, the German epidemiological center.









The German Senate, the Bundesrat, approved the new law framework for the containment of the pandemic, launched Thursday 18 November from the Bundestag. Health pass to access the work and ai means of transport. The rule, in these cases, is that of “3G“(geimpft, genesen, getestet): the certificate will be valid for who it is vaccinated, who is healed from the infection and for those in possession of the negative result of a swab Covid. Germany then defined new thresholds considered critical for the management of the pandemic, beyond which the rule of “2G“(geimpft und genesen, i.e. vaccinated or cured) on the Austrian model. It will come forbidden the entrance to bars, restaurants, gyms, places of leisure and cultural events to those in possession of the pass thanks tonegative result of a tamponAnd. Only those who are vaccinated or cured will be allowed. The restrictions will apply in the various Laender when it comes to the incidence of three hospitalized for every 100 thousand inhabitants. If the incidence falls below this threshold for five consecutive days, the measure will come loose. If, on the other hand, the incidence rises above 6 hospitalized every 100 thousand inhabitants, a negative buffer also to vaccinated and cured. It is also foreseen theobligation of vaccine for the healthcare personnel “in contact with vulnerable people“. The German health minister Jens Spahn made it known that “do not exclude the lockdown “. In the most affected Laender of all, the Bavaria, “Sara all closed, until the December 15, except schools and kindergartens “. All Christmas markets canceled.









Covid Germany, Merkel: “Dramatic situation”

Fourth wave of Covid, strategy: the ‘two G’ rule

In France to highlight the rise in infections is instead the number of classes in schools that have been closed due to the epidemic: touched the record since the beginning of the school year in September: 4,048 classrooms closed, 0.8% of classes in the country announced the national education ministry. The previous record was on September 16, when 3,300 classes were left at home. With cases doubled from a week ago, However, Paris evaluates new restrictions. in the meantime the green certificate remains, which, however, is not required in the workplace, while for tourists the timing of mandatory tampons depends on the level of risk of the countries of origin.

The Dutch government announced a new lockdown to face the advance of the Covid. This has produced the great indignation of the citizens. In the center of Rotterdamin fact, chaos has broken out. Night of strong protests in the city, with numerous demonstrators who took to the streets shouting “freedom” and detonated several fireworks and threw objects at the police. According to reports from Nos, they have two agents shot warning shots and in two of them remained hurt some people. twenty arrests. In the Netherlands, the situation is very concerned infections in schools. The possibility of extending the Christmas school holidays is being considered. “Keeping schools closed for a longer period is an effective way to keep the virus under control – Dutch immunologist Ger Rijkers told the newspaper ‘Algemeen Dagblad’ – Children are incubators of the virus and infect adults like anyone else” . However, not all virologists agree with this hypothesis: Marion Koopmans, member of the advisory council on Covid, said that other measures could be envisaged if the infections do not decrease.









Contagions are also growing in the UK, where one advances new variant, ‘AY.4.2’, which would be “more contagious but less symptomatic”. However, London has staked everything on mass immunization with the vaccine booster, avoiding reintroducing restrictive measures. The health system (NHS) has also included in its digital vaccination passport the indication on the third dose of vaccine for those who received it.

Spain is one of the least affected countries from the new Covid wave, despite the absence of a Green pass obligation. This is due to the record vaccination rate, with almost total coverage among the over 70s. Also the youngest, albeit to a lesser extent, they were immunized and this contributed to blocking some of the outbreaks in meeting places. The mild climate favored the meetings outdoors and not indoors paddling, at least temporarily, against the virus e the use of masks in public places it has never been abandoned. In addition to the European Green Certificate, tourists must submit a government health surveillance form.









In Greece, from Monday 22 November, comes a squeeze on the no vax. Who is not immunized will not be able to go to a restaurant and have access to other “closed places”, including cinemas, theaters, museums and gyms. To avoid new “avoidable deaths”, Athens has also decided to reduce the duration of the Green pass to 7 months for the over 60s as an incentive to rush the third dose. “Greece is mourning avoidable victims because it quite simply does not have the percentage of vaccinated people of other European countries,” said Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

In the past 24 hours Hungary recorded 11,289 new infections, the highest figure since the beginning of the pandemic. Viktor Orba’n’s government has been reluctant to impose any restrictions, but from today the obligation to wear masks in all enclosed spaces will be triggered except offices and sports halls, and public events with more than 500 people can only participate with the green pass. An emergency that is added to the now chronic one of Russia, which for weeks has been adjusting its record of victims every day (more than 1,200 per day) and that ‘consolidated’ in the Czech Republic, where from next Monday only the vaccinated and those who have recovered from Covid in the last six months will be able to access bars, restaurants, hotels and other services. In Slovakia, the executive announced a lockdown for no vax on the Austrian model – also applied by the neighboring Czech Republic – and imposes a quarantine on unvaccinated tourists like Germany.









It’s Italy? I grow up Regions’ fears for a ‘yellow’ Christmas and for the costs of the epidemic borne by regional finances that a few days ago the president of the Friuli Venezia Giulia region, Massimiliano Fedriga, and president of the Regions conference defined “unsustainable”. The governors took to the field to urge the government to takeand further measures and to reserve any restrictions only for unvaccinated persons. Solicitations that the government however sent back to the sender: sources of Palazzo Chigi have made it known that “No close on the Austrian model is being studied“underliningor that the data of the infection in Italy are not comparable to those of Austria. Meanwhile i numbers of hospitalizations and ICU places busy rise and some regions fear an imminent transition from the white to the yellow zone.