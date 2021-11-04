Covid, alarm in Europe. The comparison between Italy and other countries











The pandemic of COVID-19 it is gaining momentum in Europe. This is the not very reassuring picture provided by the WHO, which indicates that in the last week the infections have increased by 6%, the highest figure in the world. He also spoke on this topic Franco Locatelli, president of the Higher Health Council and coordinator of the CTS, on Sky TG24.

Covid, the situation in Italy

Locatelli specified that, although in some European countries there is an increase in the circulation of the virus, “in Italy the situation is significantly more favorable thanks to vaccines and the maintenance of non-pharmacological measures such as use of masks and spacing “.

The expert then invited us not to let our guard down, “as shown by what happened in Friuli”, where the situation worsened following the protests of the no Green pass.

As for the use of green certification, Locatelli said that “no precise date of extension has yet been considered, but a suspension is not considered” at the moment, both because the data – even if it is better than in other countries – is not suggest a relaxation of the measures, both because we are facing the winter that favors the circulation of the virus.

On the extension of the state of emergency, Locatelli did not go out of balance, calling the discussion “premature”. “There is time to do it a little later, in December, and it is a decision that concerns politics,” he added.

Let’s see in detail what is happening in the main European countries, making a comparison with our country. In Italy, the latest bulletin recorded 5,188 new infections, while the deaths were 63. The percentage of the population over 12 who completed the vaccination cycle is 83.18%, corresponding to approximately 76% of the total population.

Covid, the situation in Germany

In Germany there is a “pandemic of the unvaccinated”, according to the words of the German health minister, Jens Spahn. On November 3, the daily deaths were 194, while today, according to data provided by the Robert Koch Institut, there are 165. New infections in the last 24 hours are 33,949.

If the situation gets worse, “unvaccinated people must expect new restrictions“, According to the spokesman for the German government Steffen Seibert.

On the hypothesis of a lockdown only for unvaccinated people, in the wake of the Austrian model, the experts have also opened a debate in Italy.

Covid, the situation in the UK

In UK the cases recorded in the last 24 hours are 41,299, while the deaths are 217. The British government consultant and deputy head of health, Jonathan Van-Tam, said that “Christmas could be problematic” and that the next two months are crucial to avoid more stringent measures.

Covid, the situation in France

In France, in the last 24 hours, 10 thousand daily cases have been exceeded for the first time since September: in detail, they are 10,050. The deaths are instead 35. The deputies of the French National Assembly have decided to extend the measures concerning the obligation of the Green pass to 31 July 2022, the limit of which had previously been set for 28 February.



Virgil News | 04-11-2021 10:15