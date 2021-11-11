Covid alarm in Germany, doors closed to unvaccinated: “Risk of another 100 thousand deaths”

There Germany has come to touch 40 thousand cases in the past 24 hours and Berlin runs for cover, leaving the unvaccinated out of cinemas, museums and restaurants. “The country is in a real emergency”, warned the virologist of the university hospital of the Charité of the capital, Christian Drosten, who added: “If we do not act immediately, we could end up with another 100,000 deaths. And the forecast is cautious “.

Real measures “From lockdown” that Drosten, a leading figure in the government of Angela Merkel, he defined “unavoidable”. The need therefore for “go back to measures that we hoped we had left behind, let’s face it: lockdown measures“. A big problem for German politicians who, on a bipartisan level, have been repeating for weeks “to exclude” new closures.

Even the negative test will no longer be valid (over 18 years old) for the unvaccinated to enter bars, restaurants, cinemas and public events for the Berlin Senate. “The pandemic spreads dramatically”Merkel’s spokesperson said, Steffen Seibert, clarifying that the Chancellor wants a meeting “as soon as possible” between the State and the Regions to establish new measures.

Italy taken as a model, and it was the spokesman for the Bundesregierung himself who quoted it once again: “Our quota of vaccinated people is not enough against the virus. With 10-15% more vaccines, the incidence would be lower. As shown by the data from Spain, Portugal and Italy “, he has declared.

Germany could introduce the Green Pass, which the Germans call the 3G model, in the workplace. Employees could be asked to show a vaccine certificate, a cure or a negative test, reactivating the campaign of free tests for all, being studied on the negotiating table of the so-called ‘Semaphore’, the coalition formed by SPD, Greens and Liberals al I work for a deal.

The data according to Robert Koch Institut they registered 39,676 new positives and 236 victims in 24 hours (last week there were 20,676). Different regions, like Saxony, Thuringia And Bavaria, have the health structures in collapse. The Land of Munich has declared a state of emergency, having nine districts of the ten most affected by the virus. The risk for German citizens is that once again this year they will have to experience their beloved Christmas markets only in memories, a nightmare already experienced last year.

© All rights reserved

Riccardo Annibali