Covid, alarm in the United States: the government fears a new wave of 100 million cases between autumn and winter

Here comes a new one Covid alarm give it United States: between autumn and winter a new wave could hit America causing up to 100 million new cases. These are the forecasts of the US government, while trying to get Congress to approve others 22.5 billion dollars for vaccines, therapies and tests, finding however the opposition of the Republicans who insist on a lower figure (10 billion). The new wave, linked to the rapid evolution of the virus in the family Omicron (therefore not a new variant), it would start this summer in the south and then start expanding in the fall in the rest of the country.

In Italy today they have been 40,522 new cases registered and 133 deaths. In the face of over 300 thousand processed buffers, including antigenic and molecular, the positivity rate stands at 13.3%, down by 1.3 percentage points compared to yesterday. The data of the epidemic curve of Covid-19 are decreasing: in the last week cases and deaths have decreased, as well as the pressure on Italian hospitals continues to ease.

However, it is of concern, according to what emerges from the extended report of the Higher Institute of Health, the number of reinfections which, in the last 7 days, has increased by 5 percentage points. The masks node remains as a barrier of protection from the virus. “The theme is responsibility,” he says Roberto Speranza, Minister of Health. “The ordinance that I signed is the result of a vote by Parliament and provides for the obligation to wear masks in means of transport, in all indoor places, such as sports halls, cinemas and theaters and throughout the world of healthcare. In all other areas there is a recommendation – explains Speranza to the microphones of SkyTg24 -. In the workplace, the indication is of utmost attention. The protocols in force today, signed by trade unions and employers’ associations indicate the use of the mask as correct. The mask continues to be an important tool in the fight against Covid “. Meanwhile, the death rate from Covid for the not vaccinated (36 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants), according to the extended ISS report, is about four times higher than those vaccinated with a full cycle of 120 days (9 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants) and about eight times higher than those vaccinated with an additional dose / booster (5 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants).