Covid alarm in the US, the CDC forecast: “More hospitalizations and deaths in the next month”. Fauci: “Let’s prepare for a new pandemic”

Not at all reassuring forecasts from overseas, where the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has predicted that the various curves related to the Coronavirus pandemic will start growing again in the next four weeks. According to the projections of the CDC, in fact, the new daily cases, hospitalizations and deaths related to the virus will continue to increase. The projections of the epidemiological trend in the States are not good at all: in the last two weeks, in the US there has been a 59 percent increase in infections compared to the previous period. In addition, an average of 67,000 new cases are diagnosed every day. In some areas of the United States, infections are starting to grow rapidly again: in the north-east of the country, infections have increased by 65 percent, while in the areas of New York and New Jersey, new cases have increased by 55 percent. one hundred.

In addition, on the hospital pressure front, Covid hospitalizations increased by 20 percent, with 2,200 new admissions per day to American hospitals. And it is precisely on the hospitalizations that the CDC foresees a further worsening of the situation, which will affect several states and, in particular, Florida, Minnesota, New York and Wisconsin. Professor Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (Niaid) and advisor to US President Joe Biden, in an interview with the magazine Foreign Policyhe declared: “We are still in a pandemic, and there is no doubt about this.”

Fauci: “Italy is doing well on vaccines”

Furthermore, Professor Fauci in an interview with Rainews which will be broadcast in full in the next few days, declared that “There is no doubt that there will be another pandemic: we must cooperate to respond in the best possible way”. Fauci then added: “We are facing a very difficult moment and we have faced an even more difficult one that lasted almost two and a half years, so the lesson to be learned is that we must prepare ourselves as best we can”. And close to the meeting between Prime Minister Mario Draghi and President Joe Biden at the White House, Professor Fauci anticipated that he will reiterate to the Italian Prime Minister when he has already said to Minister Speranza: “Italy needs to continue doing the good job it has already done with the vaccination campaign, it has fielded the resources of good public health practices. He will have to continue to encourage Italian citizens who have not yet done so to get vaccinated, and those who have been vaccinated to continue with the booster dose when the conditions are right to do so ».

