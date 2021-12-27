Covid alarm on Juventus-Napoli? The ASL on Fanpage: “Situation to monitor”

New Covid alarm on Juventus–Naples, a race that last season was the subject of a long legal battle in the courtrooms of sports justice between the De Laurentiis club and the Lega Calcio, when the Azzurri won the victory in front of the CONI College of Guarantee and obtained the revocation of the 0-3 at the table and the repetition of the game.

The continuous increase in Covid cases, linked above all to the Omicron variant, now risks creating more problems on the occasion of Juventus-Napoli, currently scheduled for the resumption of the championship on January 6.

In this sense, no particular reassurance comes from the interview given to ‘Fanpage’ by director of ASL Napoli 2, Antonio D’Amore, which does not exclude new measures to avoid the spread of the infection.

Chosen by Goal

“We are sailing on sight and have a lot of concern about Omicron. Napoli’s journey to Turin? Nothing can be hypothesized. It will also be necessary to see if the government in the control room will make other decisions. Some players have to return from their holidays and I don’t think Fabian Ruiz can come back from Spain so easily. It is a situation that must certainly be monitored “.

In October 2020 it was the ASL that prevented Napoli from leaving towards Turin after Zielinski’s positivity, while last week it was the turn of the Salerno ASL to do the same with the local team who could not reach Udine. In that case the match was not postponed and Salernitana risks defeat by 0-3 at a table.