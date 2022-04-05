COVID: alert for a new variant, what are the symptoms of XE?

In a context of declining cases of Covid-19in the last week 8.8 million positives were reported (-18% compared to the 10.7 million in the previous period) globally, the The World Health Organization (WHO) issued an alert due to an increase in infections coronavirus in the UK from a new variant baptized XE.

Through its current epidemiological report, the health entity indicated that since the detection of the mutant strain, on January 19, “More than 600 sequences have been reported and confirmed.”

The WHO report.

Alert for a new variant: what does the WHO report say about XE

“Initial estimates indicate a community growth rate advantage of 10% compared to BA.2, however this finding requires further confirmation” enlarge the text.

Like micron 1 and micron 2 , XE is a recombinant strain, which means that it is composed of two previously distinct variants, given by original micron (BA.1) and the newer micron (BA.2)which already shows record figures in China and advance on United States.

However, from the UK Health Services Agencyclarified that XE “It is less than 1% of the total number of sequenced cases” .

“The early growth rates of XE were not significantly different from those of BA.2, but using the most recent data through March 16, 2022, XE has a 9.8% higher growth rate than BA.2.” emphasizes the report.

He adds: “Since this estimate has not remained consistent as new data have been added, it cannot yet be interpreted as an estimate of the growth advantage for the recombinant.”

Using the most recent data through March 16, 2022, XE has a 9.8% higher growth rate than BA.2.

What are the symptoms of micron and micron 2 variants

The most common symptoms of micron B1 and micron B2 They are:

Cough

Fatigue

congestion

runny nose

In addition, there are reports indicating that some people experienced dizziness, but a diagnosis has not yet been confirmed. direct association to subvariant BA.2

What are the symptoms of COVID

I agree with you United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, for its acronym in English), the symptoms of covid 19 regular are:

