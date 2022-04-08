COVID alert: the new XE variant has arrived in Brazil

The Ministry of Health of Brazil confirm today the first case within its territory new sub variant of Covid 19, the XEidentified by the WHO (World Health Organization) with the potential to be even more transmissible than other versions of the micron.

“The Ministry of Health reports that it was notified this Wednesday (6), by the Butantan Institute, of the confirmation of the first case of the XE variant (recombinant of the BA.1 and BA.2 sublines of the micron) in Brazil,” he said. the Brazilian health portfolio, cited by LOU.

According to the first epidemiological data, XE would be 10% more contagious than BA.2.

The strain emerged in the UK , where this Thursday added 700 new positives. In the same WHO report, it was learned that two other countries have now reported that they have detected infections by the new strain of coronavirus.

COVID VARIANT XE: HOW IS THE NEW STRAIN

According to preliminary data released by the WHO, the new variant XE is a combination of the original micron strain and the subvariant micron BA.2 , known as “stealth micron”. Unlike its predecessors, XE would be 10% more contagious.

The WHO clarified, however, that so far no evidence suggesting that micron XE infections cause more severe symptoms than earlier variants of the virus or if vaccines respond well to protecting the body.

According to the first epidemiological data, XE would be 10% more contagious than BA.2.

According to the latest statistics released by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), were detected 763 cases of micron XE in the UK from January 19 – first case – to March 22.

THAILAND REPORTS FIRST CASE OF XE OUTSIDE UK

The Center for Medical Genomics at Ramathibodi Hospital confirmed this Tuesday first positive case of coronavirus in Thailand, starting with the new XE variant. Its about first contagion outside the UKwhere it was identified and has already caused more than 700 positives.

According to the institution through a statement released on Facebook, the new strain was identified in that country “ through genome sequencing on a swab sample ” Taken from a local patient.

A 50-year-old South African clothing designer, who arrived in Mumbai in February, became the first known case of the XE variant in India.

The Thai government spokesman for the Management of Covid-19, Wiku Adisamito, called on “do not be afraid”, since “it could also affect the body’s immunity to other diseases” although he urged to approach the analyzes “with concern”.

XE VARIANT: INDIA DETECTS FIRST CASE IN MUMBAI

A 50-year-old South African clothing designer which arrived in Mumbai in February, became the first known case of the micron XE variant in that country.

The patient arrived from South Africa on February 10 , as stated by Dr. Mangala Gomare, executive director of health at BMC, the local government body, to the daily Times of India. The woman has no other trip on her record other than the one mentioned.