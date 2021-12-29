Covid, all news in real time
Commissioner Figliuolo: “Tuesday peak of vaccines, over 619 thousand inoculations”. WHO: “The risks associated with the Omicron variant remain very high”. The vaccination campaign continues apace
Document of the Regions in government: quarantine stop for vaccinated contacts
Omicron variant, US study: shorter incubation, only three days
Covid, 118: serious unvaccinated cases between 35 and 60 years
In Umbria no vax in hospital 8 times more than vaccinated
Gb, Johnson: “90% of ICU patients are without the third dose”
WHO: almost 5 million new cases in a week, more than half in Europe
Interior Ministry: controls tightened for New Year’s Eve
New weekly peak of cases in the world
Sentinel hospitals of Fiaso: unvaccinated hospitalized + 46%
New peak of infections in Veneto, 8,666 in one day