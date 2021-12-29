Covid, all news in real time

World

Commissioner Figliuolo: “Tuesday peak of vaccines, over 619 thousand inoculations”. WHO: “The risks associated with the Omicron variant remain very high”. The vaccination campaign continues apace


  • 29 dec

    13:53

    Document of the Regions in government: quarantine stop for vaccinated contacts

  • 29 dec

    13:24

    Omicron variant, US study: shorter incubation, only three days

  • 29 dec

    12:54

    Covid, 118: serious unvaccinated cases between 35 and 60 years

  • 29 dec

    12:42

    In Umbria no vax in hospital 8 times more than vaccinated

  • 29 dec

    12:12

    Gb, Johnson: “90% of ICU patients are without the third dose”

  • 29 dec

    11:56

    WHO: almost 5 million new cases in a week, more than half in Europe

  • 29 dec

    11:47

    Interior Ministry: controls tightened for New Year’s Eve

  • 29 dec

    11:42

    New weekly peak of cases in the world

  • 29 dec

    11:41

    Sentinel hospitals of Fiaso: unvaccinated hospitalized + 46%

  • 29 dec

    11:39

    New peak of infections in Veneto, 8,666 in one day

