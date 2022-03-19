Covid, all of Italy becomes “white” except Sardinia

CAGLIARI. The parameters of the Covid-19 epidemic are still rising in Italy which, in the last week, mark an increase both in the incidence – reaching 725 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants – and in the transmissibility index Rt which touches the value of 0, 94, therefore close to the alert threshold of the unit. Despite this, Italy returns to being almost all ‘white’ with only Sardinia remaining in the yellow band, while the employment of beds for Covid patients in intensive care continues to decline and the employment of ordinary wards remains stable. . It should be noted, however, that from 1 April the classification in colors will be outdated.

Also this week, notes the Director of Prevention of the Ministry of Health Gianni Rezza, commenting on the weekly monitoring Iss-ministry, “the data relating to Covid-19 in Italy show an upward trend: the incidence is fixed at 725 and also for the ‘Rt there is an upward trend and we are at 0.94 and therefore just below unity. The occupancy rate of the posts in the medical and intensive care areas is 12.9% and 4.8% respectively; therefore employment in the medical area is stable while the occupation of intensive care posts is still decreasing, albeit gradually, and this is good news ».

However, 9 Regions are above the alert threshold of 15% for the occupation of the departments. Therefore, given the high circulation of the virus, and the growth in the incidence rate – Rezza warns – it is good to continue to maintain behaviors inspired by prudence «. And even the short-term forecasts do not seem to indicate an improvement, as highlighted by the president of the Higher Institute of Health Silvio Brusaferro. The projection of the Rt later in time, he stated, “clearly shows how the threshold for symptomatic cases is above the value of 1, at 1.24, above the epidemic threshold. Hence the value of Rt for all Regions begins to approach the epidemic threshold and all regions are also characterized by a regrowth curve of incidence “.