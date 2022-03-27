Covid, all of Italy in the white zone from tomorrow

Covid Italia, from tomorrow Monday 28 March 2022 all regions will be in the white zone. Therefore Sardinia also passes into the lowest risk range. Meanwhile, as the end of the state of emergency approaches with the country preparing for a new phase with new measures and rules, in the latest bulletin it reports 29 more hospitalized with symptoms and +5 in intensive care with 45 admissions per day . There were 73,357 new infections from Coronavirus yesterday in Italy, according to Covid data and numbers from the Civil Protection bulletin and the Ministry of Health. A further 118 deaths were also recorded. In the last 24 hours, 504,185 swabs were processed with a positive rate of 14.5%.

The Omicron 2 variant has now become dominant in Italy. Symptoms, duration, incubation: everything you need to know According to the picture outlined by the WHO, it has become the ‘queen’ of Sars-CoV-2 globally. “Over the past 30 days, Omicron’s BA.2 sub-lineage” has become predominant, with 251,645 sequences (85.96%) “uploaded to the Gisaid platform. The World Health Organization writes this in its latest weekly report on the Covid-19 pandemic.

But what are the symptoms? And how long does the incubation last? Omicron’s BA.2 sub-variant appears to be more transmissible than other variants of Sars-CoV-2 “, said Marco Cavaleri, head of Vaccines and Covid-19 Therapeutic Products of the European Medicines Agency Ema. More contagious then, but with mild symptoms in general. The Omicron 2 variant does not seem to cause any more severe effects than the ‘basic version’ of Omicron. Runny nose, headache, fatigue with muscle aches, sneezing and sore throat were the most reported symptoms. Cases of nausea and diarrhea have also been reported Compared to the ‘traditional’ version of the covid, associated in particular with the Delta variant, there are less frequent reports of loss of smell and taste, ‘spy’ symptoms of the disease in previous waves.

The milder symptoms are likely to be confused with cold syndromes, therefore, very common in the winter months and very common among children. And now it is also important not to confuse it with seasonal allergies and rhinitis with spring.