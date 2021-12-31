Covid, all positive to the swab or in quarantine. The Italian country in lockdown – Libero Quotidiano





Fabro it is now a “ghost town”. They are all or positive to the swab or in fiduciary isolation. A lockdown in fact, in short. In fact, in ten days in this small town of‘Alto Orvietano, it went from 20 to 120 infected by Covid, mostly children and therefore families. Thus the 2,600 inhabitants have responsibly chosen not to leave their homes except out of necessity, he reports the messenger. People go out for food, and mostly by car. Obviously all in masks.





Mayor Diego Masella explains that “the situation, despite the high number of Covid-19 positive citizens, is under control. The outbreaks are all family-type and all deriving from infections that occurred among the youngest, the children of the nursery school and of the primary “.





“Fortunately we have no hospitalization, indeed many of the cases are completely asymptomatic and others present manageable symptoms such as severe cold, cough, someone has some line of fever that lasted a day, no more “, says the mayor.” In general, despite the number of infected people is high and probably still going up for a few days, we can say, at least for the moment, that everyone is responding well to the infection. And everyone is following the directions of the sanitary staff by staying in in default of isolation at their respective homes. “In short, all in lockdown.



