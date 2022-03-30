Covid, “all the errors of the Lombardy Region”. The minority report on the findings of the commission of inquiry

Failure to close the hospital in Alzano Lombardo, the inadequacy of the territorial medicine, the missed tracing of infections, the inertia of the Ats, the hospital in the Fair used “as a propaganda tool”. These are some of the passages lined up in the minority report to Pirellone on the results of the Covid commission of inquiry. Passages that testify to the mismanagement by Lombardy region of the emergency caused by first pandemic wave, starting with the initial underestimation of what was happening. Suffice it to read what the governor Attilio Fontana said in the regional council on 25 February 2020, five days after the discovery of the first infection in Codogno: “This is certainly a difficult situation, but not so dangerous. The virus is very aggressive in spreading, but then in the consequences much less; fortunately it is little more – not my words, but of the technicians with whom we speak – of a normal influence “.

The minority relationship, which has as the first signatory Jacopo Scandella of the Democratic Party, was also signed in extremis by the representatives of the other opposition parties. But the M5S e Michele Usuelli di + Europa have produced two further autonomous reports that will form the basis for agendas to be discussed and voted on in the next few days in the classroom. All documents that counterbalance the self-absolving report of the majority, a document published in recent days by FattoQuotidiano in which the center-right parties argue that the Region “has worked actively, tirelessly and with every means at its disposal to counter the explosion of an event unknown and unexpected “. After the conclusion of the work of the commission, whose deeds had been classified by majority value, both reports were made public together with much of the documentation collected and the summary of the hearings.

Read Also First effects of the conflict on consumer prices. Spanish inflation jumps to 9.8%. Tomorrow the data from Germany and Italy

A choice, the latter, challenged by Usuelli who asks that the minutes of the politicians heard in the committee be published in full. In his report Usuelli focuses in particular on the hearing of Francesco ZambonWHO coordinator for Italy at the time of the first wave, from whose testimony it emerges how the then director general of Lombard Health, Luigi Cajazzo, had asked for intervention by the WHO in favor of the establishment of a red zone in the Bergamo area. But there was no intervention, given that the European leaders of the WHO felt they should not get involved in what they considered a political issue, with the region and the national government led by opposing sides. “It is clear – writes Usuelli – that the first health care official in the Lombardy region and the first WHO Covid official in Italy as well as the opinion of the National Scientific Committee (advisory body of the Minister of Health) considered it appropriate and urgent to protect the Bergamo area with a lockdown. Both national and regional authorities, even more easily if in the presence of a WHO Europe ruling, could have made the decision, as their own technical side advised each one ”. But that decision did not happen and one of the most serious Covid outbreaks broke out in the Bergamo area. “Dr. Zambon’s testimony therefore leaves two scenarios open, both of which are not very reassuring – believes the councilor of + Europa -. The first hypothesis is that Dr. Cajazzo, perhaps knowing of the hostility towards any form of closure by the regional political leaders, has decided to bypass them, putting pressure on the WHO so that, in turn, it signaled to the government the need to proceed with a lockdown in the Bergamo area . The second hypothesis it is that Cajazzo held this behavior on a mandate from the President of the Region, who lacked, at that moment, the courage or political strength to openly support the closures. Tertium non datur “.

For Marco Fumagalli of the M5S from the results of the commission of inquiry, one thing emerges above all: “The Region has learned nothing from the tragedy of Covid 19. The absence of territorial medicine, which led to the collapse of hospitals, and the reckless privatization of health services, which crushed the regional public health service, are among the reasons that contributed to the spread of the pandemic in Lombardy. Yet, even in the face of the numbers of a tragedy, regional policy has wanted to take note of the failure of the healthcare model signed by Formigoni and Maroniapproving a health reform, the Moratti-Fontana, which is proceeding even more quickly in pursuing a health model that makes health a business ”.

Read Also “Good fucking idea”: the entrepreneur and the “4-5 good bottles” to bring to the new League’s vice-governor. Bolzano, the national leaders of the Northern League remained entangled in the SVP power struggle

According to Scandella del Pd, the work of the commission proved how the regional leaders used “the tsunami theory to hide the inadequacies and inefficiencies of the ruling class – above all political, but also technical – which governs the Lombardy Region. The decision to restrict the Commission’s field of action to only the first months of the pandemic served precisely to use this thesis, since all the problems that arose during the second and third waves (such as, for example, the mistakes made on flu vaccinesthe problems caused by the Aria platformthe insufficiency of Usca) were even more unjustifiable “.

Among the documents made public, there is also a list of those that the commission would have liked to acquire but have not been made available, such as the minutes of the regional CTS, never delivered by the Fontana junta. I refuse that – believes the chairman of the commission Gian Antonio Girelli (Pd) – represented one of the major critical issues for the work together with “the impossibility of having a second hearing of President Fontana, the non-response of the then Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and at the first availability followed by the non-presence of Commissioner Domenico Arcuri “. Finally, Girelli defined the publication of the majority report in the FattoQuotidiano as a “leak of news” when it was still classified: “There was a lack of respect for official secrecy. After sharing with the president of the Fermi regional council, we have decided that we will present a complaint to the judiciary reporting what happened “.

The reports of the Lombardy Region

@gigi_gno