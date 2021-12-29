World

Covid, all the news in real time

Photo of James Reno James Reno5 hours ago
0 14 1 minute read





REAL TIME

Commissioner Figliuolo: “Tuesday peak of vaccines, over 619 thousand inoculations”. WHO: “The risks associated with the Omicron variant remain very high”. The vaccination campaign continues apace


  • 29 dec

    WHO: hospitals at risk of collapse with Omicron-Delta tsunami

  • 29 dec

    Lombardy, new peak of cases: 32,696 in one day

  • 29 dec

    Spain reduces quarantine for positives from 10 to 7 days

  • 29 dec

    Cts: for vaccinated with 5-day quarantine booster and buffer

  • 29 dec

    In Abruzzo, the rapid test is sufficient to ascertain positivity

  • 29 dec

    In Lazio, there is a peak of cases, towards the yellow zone in January

  • 29 dec

    Cts: “To vaccinated with three doses via quarantine to employees of essential services”

  • 29 dec

    New peak of cases in Campania: 9,802 cases in 24 hours

  • 29 dec

    Usa, Food and Drug Administration: “Antigen tests less sensitive to Omicron”

  • 29 dec

    Marche, Acquaroli: “The passage in the orange zone is inevitable”

MORE UPDATES 24


