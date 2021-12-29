World
Covid, all the news in real time
REAL TIME
Commissioner Figliuolo: “Tuesday peak of vaccines, over 619 thousand inoculations”. WHO: “The risks associated with the Omicron variant remain very high”. The vaccination campaign continues apace
-
29 dec
WHO: hospitals at risk of collapse with Omicron-Delta tsunami
-
29 dec
Lombardy, new peak of cases: 32,696 in one day
-
29 dec
Spain reduces quarantine for positives from 10 to 7 days
-
29 dec
Cts: for vaccinated with 5-day quarantine booster and buffer
-
29 dec
In Abruzzo, the rapid test is sufficient to ascertain positivity
-
29 dec
In Lazio, there is a peak of cases, towards the yellow zone in January
-
29 dec
Cts: “To vaccinated with three doses via quarantine to employees of essential services”
-
29 dec
New peak of cases in Campania: 9,802 cases in 24 hours
-
29 dec
Usa, Food and Drug Administration: “Antigen tests less sensitive to Omicron”
-
29 dec
Marche, Acquaroli: “The passage in the orange zone is inevitable”