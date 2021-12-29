Covid, all the news in real time

29 dec

17:36 WHO: hospitals at risk of collapse with Omicron-Delta tsunami

17:33 Lombardy, new peak of cases: 32,696 in one day

17:06 Spain reduces quarantine for positives from 10 to 7 days

17:03 Cts: for vaccinated with 5-day quarantine booster and buffer

16:48 In Abruzzo, the rapid test is sufficient to ascertain positivity

16:26 In Lazio, there is a peak of cases, towards the yellow zone in January

16:18 Cts: “To vaccinated with three doses via quarantine to employees of essential services”

16:08 New peak of cases in Campania: 9,802 cases in 24 hours

15:52 Usa, Food and Drug Administration: “Antigen tests less sensitive to Omicron”