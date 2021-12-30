Sports

Covid, all the positive players in Serie A team by team

ROME – Italian football also has to face the new wave of Covid-19, aggravated by the high contagiousness of the Omicron variant. All Serie A teams are dealing with cases of positivity that are constantly growing compared to a few weeks ago: an additional problem in view of the resumption of the championship, with the round of January 6, which will see many defections due to the Coronavirus. Here are all the positives in Serie A, team by team:

Atalanta

Two positives in the team group (names not disclosed).

Bologna

Marco Molla, Nicolas Viola and Nicolas Dominguez.

Cagliari

No positive.

Empoli

Three positives in the team group (names not disclosed).

Fiorentina

One player and three positive team members (name not disclosed).

Genoa

Domenico Criscito and Andriy Shevchenko (coach).

Inter

No positive.

Juventus

Koni De Winter, Enzo Barrenechea, Gabriele Boloca, Marco Da Graca and Marco Raina of the Under 23 team.

Lazio

No positive.

Milan

No positive.

Naples

Victor Osimhen and Hirving Lozano.

Rome

No positive.

Salerno

Six positive players (names not disclosed).

Sampdoria

No positive.

Sassuolo

Two positive footballers (names not disclosed).

Spice

Viktor Kovalenko, Rey Manaj, Petko Hristov and Mbala Nzola.

Turin

Simone Verdi, another player (name not disclosed) and a member of the staff (name not disclosed).

Udinese

No positive.

Venice

No positive.

Verona

Giangiacomo Magnani.

