Covid, all the positive players in Serie A team by team
ROME – Italian football also has to face the new wave of Covid-19, aggravated by the high contagiousness of the Omicron variant. All Serie A teams are dealing with cases of positivity that are constantly growing compared to a few weeks ago: an additional problem in view of the resumption of the championship, with the round of January 6, which will see many defections due to the Coronavirus. Here are all the positives in Serie A, team by team:
Atalanta
Two positives in the team group (names not disclosed).
Bologna
Marco Molla, Nicolas Viola and Nicolas Dominguez.
Cagliari
No positive.
Empoli
Three positives in the team group (names not disclosed).
Fiorentina
One player and three positive team members (name not disclosed).
Genoa
Domenico Criscito and Andriy Shevchenko (coach).
Inter
No positive.
Juventus
Koni De Winter, Enzo Barrenechea, Gabriele Boloca, Marco Da Graca and Marco Raina of the Under 23 team.
Lazio
No positive.
Milan
No positive.
Naples
Victor Osimhen and Hirving Lozano.
Rome
No positive.
Salerno
Six positive players (names not disclosed).
Sampdoria
No positive.
Sassuolo
Two positive footballers (names not disclosed).
Spice
Viktor Kovalenko, Rey Manaj, Petko Hristov and Mbala Nzola.
Turin
Simone Verdi, another player (name not disclosed) and a member of the staff (name not disclosed).
Udinese
No positive.
Venice
No positive.
Verona
Giangiacomo Magnani.