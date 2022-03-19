Covid, all-white Italy at the end of March: the post-emergency decree arrives tomorrow

Listen to the audio version of the article

The war in Ukraine and the rise in infections do not slow down the road map for the annihilation of anti-Covid measures. Tomorrow the control room will meet again. And the new decree is also arriving on Thursday with the progressive abolition of restrictions, some of which, such as the stop to the obligation of any green pass to sit at the outdoor tables of bars and restaurants, will immediately end the state of emergency. March 31, when all of Italy will be in the white zone. Between April 1st and June 15th the green pass will progressively be archived. The government’s goal is to have an unrestricted summer, allowing circulation of the virus.

The last knots to be solved concern the times of the farewell to the masks and the green pass indoors. Probable a more gradual solution than in France where from March 14 there is no longer the obligation to have an indoor mask and green pass vaccination.

The road map of the end of restrictions



As early as April 1, the Draghi government aims to allow access to public transport only with the basic green pass, while the elimination of any type of vaccination certification for outdoor places is envisaged. The government is also counting on the Easter holidays to relaunch the tourism sector: for this reason, the Pass for accommodation facilities, museums and exhibitions and commercial activities should no longer be needed from 1 April. While the stadiums should return to 100% (but we are pushing for a derogation for the national team match on 24 March).

With the farewell to the state of emergency, contact quarantines should then lapse, even for the unvaccinated. The novelty will also concern schools where – probably not immediately – the obligation of Ffp2 in favor of surgery should also disappear.

The hypothesis being studied by the government is then the stop from May 1st to any type of green pass for access to indoor places, from restaurants to cinemas.