Covid: almost 100 thousand positives, they are 98,020 – Healthcare

Almost 100 thousand positives: 98,020 cases of Covid have been identified in Italy in the last 24 hours. Yesterday there were 78,313 cases. The victims, according to data from the Ministry of Health, are 136, while yesterday there were 202.

There are 1,029,429 molecular and antigenic buffers. Yesterday there were 1,034,677. The positivity rate rises to 9.5%, up from 7.57% yesterday. There are 1,185 patients in intensive care in Italy, 40 more in 24 hours in the balance between entries and exits. Daily admissions are 126. Patients with symptoms in ordinary wards are 10,578, or 489 more.

The infections from Covid mark another record in Veneto, 8,666 in just 24 hours. He reports it in the regional bulletin. Yesterday the cases (7,403) represented the highest figure since the beginning of the pandemic. The total number of infected since the crisis began rises to 626,319. There are also 23 deaths, which bring the total number of victims to 12,358. The people currently in quarantine rise to 80,456 (+ 4,485). Equally worrying numbers on the hospital front: 1,290 hospitalized in the medical area (+126), and 190 those in intensive care (+12).

New record of tests and infections from Covid in Campania: 9,802 new cases were detected (7,181 yesterday) out of 111,379 swabs performed. The incidence rate jumps to 8.8%, a threshold never reached in the region so far, against 6.86 yesterday. The new victims recorded in the bulletin of the Crisis Unit are 11, of which seven in the last 48 hours and four dating back to the previous days. The growth in hospitalizations does not stop, at 587 (+53, the most consistent increase in recent months), and the occupancy of intensive care places also increases, which number 37 (+2).

Record of cases also in Lazio (5248) with an increase in the Rt to 1.08 and in the employment rates of the medical and intensive areas to 15% and 10% respectively. Data that if confirmed would bring the Region to yellow in the first week of January. Today there are 10 deaths (-9), 1,070 hospitalized (+45), 147 intensive care (+12) and +1,188 recovered. The ratio of positives to swabs is 5.9%. The cases in Rome city are at 2,381.

The positivity rate in Lombardy jumped to 15.5%: yesterday it was 12.8%, the day before it was 11.4%. Against 209,685 swabs carried out, 32,696 are the new positives, almost 4000 more than yesterday, when they were 28,795. 191 are hospitalized in intensive care (-2 on yesterday), 1,831 in the other departments, up by 133. And there are 28 deaths for a total of 35,008 since the beginning of the pandemic.

New record of infections in Piedmont since the beginning of the pandemic. After yesterday’s almost 8,000 positives, a number never so high in the region, today there are 9,671 new cases of people who tested positive for Covid-19, 12% of the 80,826 swabs performed. The asymptomatic are 6,559 (67.8%). The regional crisis unit also recorded six deaths in the last 24 hours, none of them today. The number of hospitalizations increased: 99 in intensive care (+7), and 1,147 in the ordinary wards. There are 53,707 people in home isolation; the currently positive 54,953. The healed are 2,608. Since the beginning of the pandemic, therefore, Piedmont has registered 475,781 positives, deaths become 12,029, 408,799 healed.

In the meantime, stop from today to the confirmation molecular swab for the positivity to Covid-19 found through an antigen test. The communicates there‘Department of Health of the Abruzzo Region, after sending a circular sent this afternoon to the Abruzzo local health authorities. The provision, the councilor said, was made necessary in light of the unsustainable operational overload that has been recorded in all the structures in the last few days and takes into account the improvement of the analytical performance of the antigenic tests currently in use, which makes the possibility of false negatives.

“Hundreds of thousands of people are to be expected to become infected with Omicron in the coming weeks“said the Undersecretary of Health Pierpaolo Sileri to ‘Afternoon five news’ on channel 5. “We have Omicron in circulation, we are moving towards the reduction of the quarantine for the vaccinated but gradually. towards endemic, so do not panic “.