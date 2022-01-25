Covid, almost 127 thousand cases in Germany. In 24 hours 393 dead in France. Record of infections also in Russia

The Covid epidemic continues to tighten its grip on Europe and beyond. There are 126,955 new infections from Sars Cov 2 recorded yesterday in Germany, the scene in the evening of protests against the anti Covid measures of counter-demonstrations in support of the restrictions. The cases registered a week ago in 24 hours were 74,405. The incidence per 100 thousand inhabitants over seven days has risen today to 894.3 from 840.3 cases yesterday and 553.2 a week ago. There are 214 deaths, up from 193 a week ago. 7,331,200 people recovered from the beginning of the pandemic, 8,871,795 infections were confirmed.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of people took to the streets last night in the country to protest against the vaccination obligation that the Bundestag is discussing this week and against the restrictive measures adopted in the country, where infections from Omicron variant and where experts and the government itself expect hundreds of thousands of cases of infections per day by mid-February. Also yesterday, many anti-demonstrations or vigils were held in memory of Coronavirus victims. In Bavaria alone, the police reported over a hundred demonstrators rallies, with hundreds of thousands of participants. The most impressive demonstration took place in Nuremberg. Tens of thousands of people also took to the streets in Thuringia and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.

Covid killed 393 people in 24 hours in hospitals France, for a total of 129,022 deaths since the start of the pandemic. This is the record of daily deaths recorded in the latest wave of infections that has hit the country since the beginning of November. The latest high was 298 deaths in 24 hours, a week ago. According to the figures published yesterday by Santé Publique France, 108,481 people tested positive for anti-Covid tests in the last 24 hours. France is currently the country of Europe, excluding micro-states, with the highest incidence, 3,733 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. On average, over seven days, this increase in infected amounts to 340,861 cases, an increase of 22% compared to last week. The number of hospitalized patients, 29,748, increased slightly compared to Sunday (28,838). The number of weekly hospitalizations, with 15,932 admissions to the hospital in one week, compared to 15,376 in the previous revelation. In France, the vaccination pass, equivalent to the Italian super green pass, entered into force only yesterday while the government has already announced the timetable for the lifting of the restrictions: on February 2 it will be eliminated the obligation to wear masks on the outside, L’smart working obligation and audience limits will fall in stadiums and theaters.

Meanwhile in Russia, for the fifth consecutive day, there was a record of coronavirus cases. 67,809 infections have been confirmed in the last 24 hours, compared to 65,109 the previous day. On the other hand, 681 deaths occurred in the same period of time. The previous peak was recorded in November, with just over 40,000 cases in one day. The toll of the pandemic in Russia is thus updated to 11,173,300 cases and 326,767 deaths, as reported by the Moscow Times.

In Israel, where there has been a record of cases, an advisory committee of the ministry of health advised the government to extend the fourth dose to the audience of the over 18 population that is 5 months after the third. To date, the second booster is expected in Israel only for the over 60s and frail people. The Committee’s choice is based on the fact that the same ministry has released initial data on research by various experts that the fourth dose offers triple protection against severe disease and double against infection in the case of the Omicron variant. However, in recent days a research by the Sheba hospital in Tel Aviv has shown that although the fourth dose increases the level of antibodies in the blood, this does not offer sufficient protection against the Omicron variant. The final choice whether to expand to the over 18 audience, now rests with the director general of the ministry of health Nachman Ash.