Covid alternates, we are working for the extension of contracts: the policy is moving. The unions wait. Resource node to be solved

The issue of extending the covid staff is fundamental for the regular continuation of the school year: politics has already taken the field also as a result of pressure from the trade union forces. But at the moment, the situation remains in the balance for about 55,000 teachers and Ata.

The extension of the contracts of the additional alternates is foreseen by the budget law:

In order to correspond to the needs of educational institutions related to the epidemiological emergency, the term of contracts signed pursuant to article 58, paragraph 4-ter, letters a) and b), of the law decree of 25 May 2021, n. 73, converted, with modifications, by the law of 23 July 2021, n. 106, it can be extended until the end of the lessons of the school year 2021/2022 within the limit of resources referred to in the second period.

The operation is worth 400 million euros for the year 2022.

Funds that would not be enough to extend the workforce until June. As was explained a few days ago by the Ministry to the trade unions, it is estimated that the cost necessary to support the extension of the approx 55,000 contracts currently outstanding should be of 200 millionwhile the resources still available – not in all but only in some regions – amount to approx 60 million.

Viale Trastevere, however, reassured that in a forthcoming legal provision, starting from the conversion of the decree-law “supports ter“(Currently being examined by the Senate) the necessary financial coverage is found for the continuation until the end of the school year of the contracts in question for all staff, teachers and ATA.

And in fact the political forces have moved: first Brothers of Italy, which has already tabled an amendment to support ter. But the Democratic partythat “presented an amendment to “Support ter” to request the financial coverage necessary for the extension of the Covid contracts for teaching and ATA staff until the end of the teaching activities“, Writes the manager of the Pd Sicilia Caterina Altamore.

However, the unions would like more: “why not allow these teachers and Ata to join the stable staff after the health emergency?”

There is for example the Flc Cgilthat “resolutely asked for the conversion of these resources into posts of additional teaching staff and ATA, as a measure that goes beyond the Covid emergency. In this way, once the emergency phase is over, the school would be able to count on the strengthened staff it needs to guarantee a better quality of service (reduction in the number of pupils per class, safety, surveillance and care of the learning environments ) “.

According to the union led by Francesco Sinopoli, “Assigning these posts with national criteria, as is already the case for the rest of the staff, would also mean putting an end to the enormous and unjust delays in the payment of salaries to staff who still weigh on Covid contracts“.

Of the same opinion theAnief, and through the president Marcello Pacifico said that “We absolutely must conclude with a little more serenity a year which, unfortunately, was once again disastrous. There are those who work, the workers must be paid and their contracts confirmed until the end of the lessons, even if we would like more: we would like to get out of this emergency to finally put these posts on the staff by right and give the schools the staff they need. need “.