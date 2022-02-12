Covid, Ammon (Ecdc): ‘Pandemic is not over, Omicron will not be the last variant’

“The pandemic is not over. It is likely that this Covid-19 will remain with us. It is not certain that Omicron is the last variant we see”. So Andrea Ammon, director of the European Center for ECDC diseases, on Rai Radio1 (COVID: IL LIVEBLOG). “Whether there is a change of approach in the measures, it will be up to the countries to decide. Currently we see a huge difference between the situations of countries in Europe,” she pointed out. And on the masks she added: “If you want to achieve a reduction in contagiousness you have to keep them in the places where there is no distance, so indoors. Then the mask in my opinion is not an invasive measure “.