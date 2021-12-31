“Covid among the top 10 causes of infant mortality”

Covid is not just for the elderly and adults, children are also affected by the virus. In fact, since the beginning of the epidemic in Veneto there have been 75 thousand cases of contagion in the 0-14 age group, 25 thousand of which in the last two months alone. The data comes from Professor Liviana Da Dalt, director of the Department of Women’s and Child Health of the Padua Hospital, who spoke to Luca Zaia’s press point on Thursday 30 December.

“In the last eight weeks the infections have increased exponentially – said the doctor – even if the symptoms are not so important and the hospitalizations contained, currently there are almost 300 children hospitalized throughout the Veneto, 13 of which in intensive care and in the last a week we also had a death (a three-year-old girl with previous pathologies ed) in our region ».

Children are among the main protagonists of this fourth wave, more susceptible to infection because they are not vaccinated. Covid is today among the top 10 causes of infant mortality. “The percentage of infected children is currently 25%. The age group 5-11 years represents 50% of pediatric cases and has the highest weekly incidence rates “adds Da Dalt.

In the month of December in the Veneto there were 18,300 of Covid infections in the developmental age. “A surge that we have never seen – specifies the professor – in most children the trend is benign but the cases of Covid in children are increasing and commits a part of them in terms of health and hospitalization”.

“70% of children who arrive at the hospital for Covid are healthy children,” continues Da Dalt, concluding: “The other important problem is the disease that occurs 6-8 weeks after the Covid infection, which is the systemic inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C), which occurs in about one child in a thousand, until two months ago in Veneto we have had 50 children so far and we expect another 25 in the coming weeks. It is a rare complication, but always serious, which requires hospitalization and very advanced therapies and 30% of children require hospitalization in intensive care “