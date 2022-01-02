Covid, an earthquake. Inter and Juve rebel and postpone the Super Cup, League wrath – Libero Quotidiano





Sunday 2 January will be a crucial day to understand what will happen to Italian Super Cup. The 12th is currently scheduled, but both Inter and Juventus want to move it: with the Covid emergency knocking on the door of the world of football again and the capacity of the stadiums which has been reduced to 50% by the latest decree of the government, the two companies would prefer to postpone the appointment.





They have already had to give up playing it in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where they would have collected 6 million euros: they hoped to recover them by playing at the San Siro, but with the capacity again reduced it would not be possible. However, Inter and Juve have to deal with the League, which is against the move as there are no free dates in which to recover the Italian Super Cup. If there had been, the priority would have been Roberto Mancini’s national team, who in March hoped to have a week of “hole” to be able to have all the elements at their best, given that there is a playoff to play and Qatar 2022 it is absolutely in the balance.





The intention of the two clubs is to postpone the Super Cup to the end of the season, when Covid should have given the country respite by now and therefore could allow the stadium to be filled to 100%. Tomorrow we will see how it ends, but the feeling is that the League will get in the way.