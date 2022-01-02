Covid and beyond, citizens exasperated in their relationship with health

-->

The activists of the Tribunal for the rights of the patient are launching a cry of alarm on the relationship between citizens and the world of health, in particular hospitals. Not only censorship of those in charge of public health governance, but also a finger pointed at those in full pandemic, face the problem of anti Covid legislation with superficiality.

Collected many protests

“We would never have imagined, returning to the hospitals of Umbria – reads a note from CittadinanzAttiva Umbria – to receive so many protests from citizens, exasperated by a health management that has completely gotten out of hand to our administrators: to date we still see people on the street and in places public, without a mask and often in dangerous gatherings; a culpable lack of controls on the streets and in the meeting places and even at the Cups of the hospitals and health authorities is evident ».

Slow vaccine bookings

The heads of the Court noted «the insurmountable difficulties in the speed of booking vaccines, combined with the disorganization in the execution of swabs, the prices of which we hope will soon be reduced. If the right measures are not taken, we expect longer waiting lists than a year ago, people are exasperated, but not resigned because they are convinced that the right to treatment is sacrosanct. If you cannot find an effective solution on your own, you must have the common sense, the courage and the honesty to ask for help from those who have the ability to dispense it “.