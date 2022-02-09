Covid and bilateral pneumonia. Here’s how the virus kills · Il Reggino

Particles of killer fat which, released following the destruction of fat cells, travel in the blood reaching more organs and which, once they arrive in the lungs, flatten on the alveoli forming a member that envelops them and takes the breath away: it is the mechanism for origin of bilateral pneumonia from Covid-19, reconstructed for the first time by the Italian research group published in the International Journal of Obesity. It took almost two years of work to reconstruct it, but in the end the picture is complete, thanks to the research coordinated by Saverio Cinti, of the Polytechnic University of Marche, and conducted in collaboration with the University of Milan and the Université Còte d’Azur.

The new data, collected from the tissues of 19 individuals who died from Covid-19 and 23 died from other causes, confirm the hypothesis published in 2020 by the same research group, namely that the disease caused by the SarsCoV2 virus “determines fat embolisms responsible for bilateral pneumonia, ”Cinti told ANSA. “The implications for therapy are important – he added – because, in my opinion and the pharmacologists who participated in the research, it would be good to intervene as early as possible with fat-soluble anti-inflammatory drugs”. Drugs of this type, capable of dissolving in fats, would allow to attack the lipids released in the blood after the destruction of fat cells. The latter phenomenon occurs because in obese people the fat cells are constantly subjected to the request to store more fat and progressively enlarge and accumulate stress, until they break down and die.