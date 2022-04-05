Covid and Easter: from trips to restaurants, here are the rules

Listen to the audio version of the article

The upcoming one does not announce an Easter in the name of relaunching tourism. After two years compromised by Covid, the expectations of 2022 are affected, more than by the aftermath of the pandemic, by generalized increases (from gasoline to bills) that discourage non-essential expenses such as travel. Just look at the provisional Istat data for March to find out how, compared to a year ago, the rates have already risen. The National Consumers Union (Unc) has drawn up the top ten of increases in tourism. Among the most significant items: maritime transport + 10.1% (compared to the same month of 2021), hotels and motels + 9.3%, holiday villages and campsites + 7.2%, museums + 6.9%, swimming pools and sports facilities 3.9%, restaurants and bars 3.4%.

«The month of March is not a month of holidays: nobody goes to the beach and the white weeks are over. For this reason, the 9.3% rise in hotels compared to last year and the 1.2% rise in prices compared to February raises concerns in view of the upcoming Easter and summer holidays »said Massimiliano Dona, president of the UNC.

Simplified rules from April 1st

It seems certain, however, that this year the pandemic will not discourage tourism in Italy during the Easter holidays (which falls this year on April 17). Because the obligations for those traveling in our country are limited. In fact, you will need the basic green pass (also a buffer) only if you travel by plane, train or ship. Then access is free to hotels and accommodation facilities, museums, shops and amusement parks. The basic green pass obligation remains for indoor restaurants. The obligation to have a vaccine or a cure (super green pass) only concerns cinemas, theaters, concerts and discos.

The obligations for travelers

We start from the journey to reach the chosen destination. If you travel by plane, train, bus or ship, it is no longer necessary to be vaccinated or cured of Covid. Just the basic green pass (a negative antigenic buffer, valid for 48 hours, is therefore sufficient). And she must be worn there mask Ffp2 for the duration of the trip. Both rules are valid until April 30th. Obviously, no green certificate is needed to travel by car within the Peninsula.

The rules for hotels and restaurants

From 1 April no green certificate (neither super nor basic) will be needed to stay in hotels and accommodation facilities such as bed & breakfasts. Free access also to the restaurants inside. If you want to have lunch or dinner indoors in a restaurant in the city you have chosen to visit, you still need the basic green pass (until April 30). But no certificate will be required for a meal or an aperitif in an outdoor venue.