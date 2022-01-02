Covid and flu, first case in Israel of a combination of viruses

Israel took over the his first case of a combination of coronavirus infection and flu at the same time in an unvaccinated pregnant woman infected with both viruses who gave birth at Beilinson hospital. The patient showed mild symptoms, although she was not vaccinated. The Israeli Ministry of Health is studying the case to verify that the combination of the two viruses does not cause a more serious disease. “The diseases are of the same type, viral and cause shortness of breath, as they both attack the upper respiratory tract,” explained Arnon Vizhnitser, director of the hospital’s gynecology department, according to The Times of Israel newspaper.

While some reports have suggested that this is the world’s first double case of this type, the Times of Israel explains today, cases of patients with influenza and Covid 19 emerged in the United States as early as the spring of 2020.

Israeli health authorities reported Friday that the country has started administering the fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine to patients with weakened immune systems. Israel recently faced a fourth wave of infections and a further increase in cases. It is estimated that only 60% of the population has completed the vaccination program.