Covid and flu, here is ‘flurona’: what is it and what are the symptoms

The first confirmed case of “flurona” in the world, as reported by the newspaper Ynet, concerns a young woman who arrived in labor at the Rabin Medical Center in Petah Tikva, a few kilometers from Tel Aviv, who was neither vaccinated against seasonal flu nor against Covid-19, and presented with flu-like symptoms.

The girl’s positivity was found during checks at the hospital in preparation for childbirth. “She was diagnosed with the flu and the coronavirus as soon as she arrived. Both tests were positive, even after we had a second check,” Arnon Vizhnitser, director of the hospital’s gynecology department, told the Israeli newspaper. The woman is fine and should be discharged shortly.

Although this is the only confirmed case so far, there could be many undiagnosed cases of “flurona”. Also because it is very often difficult to distinguish the symptoms: both Covid-19 and the flu have a basic symptomatology in common, such as cough, fever, headache, sore throat, muscle aches and the like.

“We are seeing more and more pregnant women with the flu. It is definitely a big challenge to deal with a woman who comes with a fever at birth and you don’t know if it’s coronavirus or flu,” Vizhnitser said. Meanwhile, the Israeli Ministry of Health is investigating the case. “The infection of Covid and flu together is a bit strange because in medicine it has always been said that if there is a virus that gives one disease it prevents the development of another due to a different virus. The explanation could be in the fact that Covid causes a defect in the production of interferon and this would open the way to the other virus, which in this case is the flu “, explained Roberto Cauda, ​​infectious disease specialist at the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome and scientific advisor to EMA . “The case found in Israel leads us to say even more vaccinate against the flu”, he added.