Covid and fourth dose, virologists: “Only with new vaccines. Recall every three months is too much”

“Usually vaccinations leave a long immune memory, but with such a mutated virus the antidote – calibrated on previous strains – loses its effectiveness quickly: it is necessary to sequence the pathogens in a massive way to update the vials before the new variants are uncontrollable. Having three vaccinations a year is not sustainable “, the professor is sounding the alarm Arnaldo Caruso, president of the Italian Society of Virology (Siv-Isv) and director of the microbiology laboratory of the Asst Spedali Civili. In short, other than immune defenses for 5-10 years as the experts predicted.

Professor, what data do the studies on the third dose provide on the duration of immunity?

“There is a bit of scientific chaos, very little is known. The clinical data show that there is a lot of efficacy on the young, less on the frail and the elderly. But it all depends on the intensity of the personal immune response. third dose usually begins to lose strength within 4-6 months. “

As some countries are already proceeding with the fourth dose, it is clear that the third will not be definitive.

“Yes. A fourth dose of the same vaccine, with Omicron very mutated and which can still mutate, is not desirable. We need, for the new booster, in 4-6 months an antidote that is also packaged on the Omicron variant protein”.

THEThe virologist Abrignani spoke of a shield “for five or ten years with the third dose”. Did the arrival of Omicron change the cards on the table?

“Usually the vaccination leaves a memory that lasts for years. The problem is that we have a product formulated on a single Spike protein of the old variant, while the virus is very mutated. The antibodies to contact all the mutations must be many and very active, and here we are talking about the fourth dose. Without a vaccine calibrated on all the variants, we are forced to many injections. But this cannot go on indefinitely “.

But if now the current wave is due to the Delta variant, and having 80% of the population vaccinated with sera calibrated on that strain, why are all health parameters increasing?

“In reality, the Omicron variant is growing a lot in our country, much more than we know: we expect it to become dominant and the severity of cases to grow. Then there is the role of no vax which is decisive”.

With the recall we are 27% of the population covered: an important delay. Now is the third dose anticipated at 4 months to catch up?

“Exactly. But no one imagined that immunity had to be so sustained to provide protection. Despite Omicron reinfections, vaccines are saving us.”

Taking a dose every four months means having to get three vaccines a year, plus the flu shot. It seems an unsustainable situation, both from the organizational point of view and from the point of view of people’s trust in science.

“It cannot become the norm, this situation must be emergency”.

So far there has been talk of a virus that tends to become endemic and therefore we will get to make a vaccine a year.

“We are far from this, but the rapid succession of variants leaves open the endemic hypothesis. However, it is necessary to discover the new strains in the bud with a worldwide sequencing, so as to immediately produce updated vaccines”.

How does the body react to a ‘bombardment’ of vaccines?

“I don’t even want to imagine it. It’s not sustainable and not even scientifically right.”

Until patents are liberalized and less affluent nations have low rates of immunized, are we bound to see variant upon variant appear?

“This is the real problem. To get out of the pandemic, the world had to be vaccinated, but it is not possible because we are chasing the virus. Therefore, all that remains is to immunize as many people as possible, while the infections continue but with a virus that is losing strength: in years and years we will have a kind of worldwide herd immunity. “