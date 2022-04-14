Covid and fourth vaccine dose: from Lombardy to Lazio, where and when it can be done

Covid in Italy and fourth dose of vaccine over 80, from Lombardy to Lazio: where and when it can be done. A note from the Ministry of Health, the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa), the Higher Institute of Health (Iss) and the Higher Council of Health (Css), following the ruling of the European Agency of the drug Ema and European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, Ecdc, and at the meeting of the Technical Scientific Commission (Cts) of Aifa.

The note specifies that “it is recommended to administer a second booster dose (second booster) with mRna” anti Covid “vaccine in the dosages authorized for the booster dose, provided that a minimum interval of at least 120 days has elapsed since the first booster dose “.

The indication for the fourth dose of Covid vaccine “does not currently apply to subjects who contracted Sars-CoV-2 infection after the first booster dose” is written in the note.

Lombardy

7,572 Lombard citizens have booked the fourth dose of the anti-Covid vaccine since the possibility of fixing the second booster dose was opened on Tuesday. In particular – the regional Welfare Department said – there are 7,188 over 80s and 384 people in the 60-79 age range. The administrations will start today.

Lombardy over 80s will be able to receive the fourth dose of the anti-Covid vaccine also in pharmacies. From today, Thursday 14 April, the administration of the second booster will start both in the vaccination centers and in the 503 pharmacies that are already participating in the campaign in the region. Of these, 370 are already included in the agenda on the regional portal, the others will be soon. Federfarma Lombardia reports it.

Lazio

From today “reservations for the fourth dose will start on the regional portal, according to the usual procedures, or from your general practitioner or pharmacies. Please note that the 4 dose vaccination is aimed at over 80 and over 60 who fall within the categories of frailty identified by the Ministry. We also remind you that those who were positive after the third dose (booster) are exempted from the new recall “. This was underlined by the Lazio Region Health Councilor Alessio D’Amato, in the daily Covid bulletin.

Tuscany

Tuscany is ready to go with the administration of the fourth dose of the anti-Covid vaccine. We start today with the opening of reservations at 4 pm on the regional portal https://prenotavaccino.sanita.toscana.it/ for fragile over80 and over60. The citizens who are currently entitled to the fourth dose are the over eighty, guests of the RSA, the nursing homes and people over 60 with high frailty, motivated by concomitant or pre-existing pathologies.

Hope

“The campaign for the fourth dose of the anti-Covid vaccine is starting right now”. “The Regions are organizing themselves, but by now the authorization of Aifa, after the pronouncement of Ema and Ecdc, has also arrived for a second booster” to the “over 80s”, to “those who live in the RSA” and to “people between 60 and 79 years who have particular conditions of fragility. To these “categories” we immediately recommend a second booster “of vaccine,” a second booster that will be possible as early as the next few days. The Regions at this time are leaving with the car of reservations “. This is the appeal launched by Health Minister Roberto Speranza who recalled that “the 80-year-olds who run a higher risk” if infected with Sars-CoV-2. “In recent weeks – he pointed out – the average age of people who lose their lives due to Covid-19 is 83 years, so having additional protection is very very important. My recommendation is to follow the indications of Aifa, of the ‘Ema and ECDC “, therefore” to further vaccinate the most fragile people as soon as possible “.