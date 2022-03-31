Covid and green pass, today the state of emergency ends, the calendar for the return to normal from 1 April

Listen to the audio version of the article

The end of the state of emergency on March 31st will sanction within four weeks (starting from May 1st) also the stop to the Green pass and masks. With a partial farewell that begins as early as April 1st. In short, Italy is about to return to normality, or rather to coexist with the virus, which continues to circulate widely. With the new rules the irreducible no vaxes (excluding health workers) are no longer left without salary and the quarantines of close no vax contacts of a positive disappear, also replaced for them by self-monitoring. Here is the calendar with the various stages set by the new decree for overcoming the measures to combat the pandemic.

APRIL 1ST

Free access to museums, hotels and outdoor restaurants

It is no longer necessary to have at least the basic Green pass to enter the public offices, shops, banks, post offices or tobacconists (a mask remains mandatory until April 30th). Farewell to the green certificate also to stay in hotel and accommodation facilities (including restaurants within them), to visit museums, exhibitions And librariesto access the amusement parks and at outdoor poolsto eat in the outdoor restaurantsas well as to get on local public transport (tram, bus, metro), even if the Ffp2 mask remains mandatory until April 30th. Access is free for all these activities.

Basic green pass for trains, airplanes, stadiums and outdoor concerts

For dining indoors, at the counter or at the table, you need the basic pass. Basic green pass to get on planes, trains, tranghetti and buses intra-regional (with the obligation of the Ffp2 mask until April 30), participate in public competitionsaccess the canteensgo to stage (with Ffp2 mask until April 30th) and attend theatrical performances and concerts outdoors (always with Ffp2 mask). Furthermore, from 1 April, the limit to the capacities lapses and therefore also in the stadiums it will be possible to occupy 100% of the seats.

On the work front, just the basic green pass (from 25 March) a over 50 and (regardless of age) police, police, university professors and in general all the categories for which vaccination is compulsory until 15 June. Also unvaccinated teachers they can go back to school with a negative swab, but they won’t be able to teach. They will be assigned by the principals to “support duties”.

Super green pass for cinemas, theaters, gyms and discos

From 1 to 30 April there are still numerous activities for which the super green pass obligation continues: the sporting events in indoor arenas (with Ffp2 mask); any kind of party organized in an indoor venue (birthday, graduation, wedding, confirmation, communion, etc.); cinemas, theaters and indoor concerts (with Ffp2 mask); discos (here the surgical mask is enough, to be removed only on the dance floor at the time of the dance); swimming pools, gyms, spas, team and contact sportsEven if indoors; as well as conferences And congresses; betting rooms, bingo halls and casinos.