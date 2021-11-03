Covid and HIV, Bill Gates funds the Italian vaccine

Bill Gates also funds the Italian ReiThera vaccine. A financing of 1.4 million dollars by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (Bmgf) for the development of new vaccines based on the proprietary platform GRAd was in fact received by the Italian biotech company ReiThera Srl, which announces it in a note. “The funded program will focus on two key objectives,” reads: “Develop second-generation vaccines that can provide broader coverage against Sars-CoV-2 variants of concern, and support the HIV initiative of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for the Generation of Innovative Vaccines “.

ReiThera – explains the note – will exploit the ability of the GRAd adenoviral vector technology to induce a robust cell-mediated immune response against the infectious agent. The project is designed to benefit mainly low- and middle-income countries, especially Africa, which are most affected by HIV and currently have very limited access to Covid-19 vaccines.

“We are thrilled – says Stefano Colloca, Chief Technology Officer and co-founder of ReiThera – that the prestigious Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has decided to invest in ReiThera technology. The project will allow us to access their network of scientific collaborators highly experienced leveraging the potential of our new GRAd vector technology for the development of vaccines needed for both new variants of Covid-19 and HIV, which could have a very positive impact on the lives of people in low-income countries. and middle income “.