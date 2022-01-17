Covid and inequality, Oxfam: “The wealth of the richest ten has more than doubled, the poor have increased as never before. And now the inequality in access to vaccines prolongs the pandemic”

The wealth accumulated by the founder of Amazon alone Jeff Bezos in the first 21 months of the pandemic ($ 81.5 billion) is equivalent to the full cost of vaccination with Pfizer, including booster, for theentire world population. There is a lot of data that Oxfam puts in line in the report The pandemic of inequality published as every year on the occasion of the opening of the works of World Economic Forum Davos, this time in a reduced and virtual form pending the edition in attendance postponed to June due to a variant Omicron. But this sums up very well the changes that accompanied the health emergency: on the one hand the increase in fortunes concentrated in the hands of a few, on the other huge inequality in access to vaccines – over 80% of doses went to G20 countries and less than 1% to low-income ones – with direct effects on infections, mortality, development of variants and economic recovery. To everyone’s detriment. “Not only has our economic system found itself unprepared to protect people’s rights more vulnerable and marginalized when the pandemic hit, but it has benefited those who are already extremely rich and powerful and who have used this crisis for their own profit“, Comments the NGO. “While the monopolies held by Pfizer, BioNTech And Modern they created five new billionaires during the pandemic and allowed their companies to earn more $ 1,000 per second, less than 1% of their vaccines have reached people in low-income countries ”.

Let’s start with the enrichment of the Scrooge. In 2020, global wealth, thanks to the rapid recovery of the stock exchanges and a sharp increase in the value of real estate, grew as calculated by Credit Suisse of 418.3 trillion dollars (+ 7%) and the share held by the 1% that occupies the tip of the pyramid has known the second largest increase on an annual basis of the 21st century. People with assets over 50 million increased by 24%, exceeding 215 thousand. And in the period between March 2020 and November 2021 the number of billionaires in dollars in the world has gone up from 2,095 to 2,660. Limiting itself to the 10 richest billionaires, the data Forbes show how their assets have more than doubled (+ 119%) since the start of the pandemic, exceeding the aggregate value of $ 1.5 trillion: over 6 times the stock of net wealth of the poorest 40% of adult citizens around the world. On a global scale, and by combining disparities within countries with differences in average wealth levels in countries around the world, Oxfam notes. for the first time since the beginning of the new millennium all indices of concentration of wealth show an increase on an annual basis. Looking at the period 1995-2021 (see graph), the richest 1% in terms of assets benefited from 38% of the surplus of wealth while only 2.3% went to the poorest half of the world population.

On the other hand, the poorest have fallen even lower. Especially in countries that did not have the resources to launch massive support measures for citizens and businesses, as the rich states did. Based on World Bank estimates 97 million people they got out below the $ 1.9 poverty line per day and 163 million below the more “generous” one of $ 5.50 a day. A unprecedented historical increase. And the situation could worsen, depending on how the pandemic evolves in low- and middle-income countries, the possible development of new viral variants, delays in the vaccination campaign, of the increase in food prices and levels of indebtedness states that influence their ability to respond to the emergency. According to the World Bank, if nothing changes, poverty levels will not return to pre-crisis levels even in 2030.

Economic inequality has gone hand in hand with that in access to care: several multi-country studies, explains the Oxfam report, have identified “a solid empirical association between income inequality and Covid mortality“. And now the impossibility for poor countries to have sufficient access to vaccines, thanks to widespread opposition to the request for exceptions to the rules on intellectual property, is extending the course of the pandemic to the detriment of all as the variants tend not to respect continental and state borders. “It is a striking example of how inequalities intersect: the lack of access to vaccines is widening the gap between rich and poor countries and delaying the global recovery, which in turn is widening the economic, gender and racial inequalities caused by the pandemic ”, notes the NGO. “Inequality is not a fatality but the result of precise political choices”, is the comment of Gabriela Bucher, director of Oxfam International. “Not only have our economic systems made us less secure in the face of this pandemic, but they allow the extremely wealthy to benefit from the crisis. It has never been so important to intervene on the ever more pronounced injustices and inequities ”.