Covid and infections, it is enough to speak to transmit viruses

Covid-19 can be transmitted by air indoors not just via the largest respiratory droplets. The virus is transmitted via aerosols far beyond the distances long considered ‘safe’, i.e. 1-1.5 meters and the emissions produced while speaking turn out to be an order of magnitude higher than the simple activity of breathing. This is what emerges from a study which, for the experimental part, involved the Arpa Piemonte and the University of Turin and for the theoretical and modeling part the University of Cassino and the Queensland University of Technology.

The researchers – authors of the study published in the ‘Journal of Hazardous Materials’ – have developed, tested and validated a method for sampling and analyzing Sars-CoV-2 in the air. And, thanks to this method, the ARPA has provided direct demonstration of the link between the emission of a known viral load of an infected subject and the relative concentrations of virus in the air under controlled conditions, a demonstration not yet present in scientific literature.

“This study finally fills a gap in knowledge about the transmission of Sars-CoV-2 with solid experimental evidence that resolves a controversial issue – underlines the director of the Molecular Virology Laboratory of the University of Turin, David Lembo – We can now state that the virus can be transmitted by air indoors and not only through droplets. A success of the Italian research that will make it possible to apply the methods developed also to the study of other known respiratory viruses and to those that could arise in the future “.

“We have been repeating this for some time and now we also have proof of it. The virus is transmitted by air in closed environments – highlights Giorgio Buonanno of the University of Cassino and Southern Lazio – And here surgical masks, spacing and vaccines are not enough to avoid the spread of infection, as the Omicron variant has further demonstrated. But there are valid technical-engineering countermeasures: ventilation, emission reduction, management of exposure times and crowding can mitigate the risk of infection. to secure the air, regardless of the variants, as has already been done with water “.

“The discovery of this new methodology – comments the Piedmontese councilor for Covid applied research, Matteo Marnati – will allow us to study and reduce the development of the virus in closed environments. This result confirms once again the effort that the ‘Piedmont system’ makes in action to know the pandemic and provide effective answers. Research and knowledge are the only weapon we have to fight Covid-19 and to be able to formulate health strategies, based on data analysis and safe mathematical models “.

“The best research – specifies the general director of Arpa Piemonte, Angelo Robotto – comes from the meeting of different, complementary and synergistic skills. Arpa Piemonte is part of a prestigious international pool of scientists who make the scientific method their driver in the management of risk of infection by airborne pathogens in closed spaces. There is no doubt that a radical technological adaptation must be introduced to make indoor environments safe through ventilation and air treatment. The environment and environmental matrices are fundamental as sentinels for health consequences “.