Covid and lockdown, infections explode in Valle d’Aosta, Bolzano is almost a yellow zone – Il Tempo





The rise of the Covid infection curve in Italy continues inexorably, with a slight but continuous increase in deaths and especially in hospitalizations, a sign that the fourth wave is almost upon us.

The data of the ministry say this clearly. If the weekend numbers are always a little distorted by the drop in tampons, those at the beginning of the week are already more truthful and indicate an increase in cases with 7,698 new infections compared to 5,144 the day before. Deaths also rose with 74 victims compared to 44 in the previous 24 hours for a total of 132,893 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The test positivity rate is down sharply from 2.1% to the current 1.1%, also thanks to the jump in processed swabs (684,710), but hospitalizations are also increasing: +6 patients in intensive care for a total of 481 with 41 new entries. Patients in the ward also increased to +162 and 3,970 in total as well as the current positives, with 2,521 new cases and a total of 123,396. The healed climbed to 5,220 from 3,510 the day before.

Numbers therefore that indicate how the grip of the virus is tightening, especially in some regions of the North. A boom in cases took place in Valle d’Aosta with 36 new infections, compared to 193 cases tested: the day before there were only 3 cases.

The situation in South Tyrol is also worrying, ever closer to the transition to the band with other 143 cases but above all the increasingly strong pressure on hospitals with 70 patients in the ward plus 4 patients in isolation in the Colle Isarco and 9 in intensive.

“The fourth wave of the virus comes from northern Europe and will not stop at the Brenner state border. The truth is that South Tyrol is one step away from derailing”, said the councilor for health of the province of Bolzano Thomas Widmann . “The danger of becoming a yellow, then orange or even red zone is very close again, with all the unpleasant consequences of the case,” added Florian Zerzer, the Director General of the South Tyrolean Health Authority.

In addition to the undecided who have not yet taken a dose, Bolzano must also face the third doses: hence the decision, communicated by the health company, to open to calls for all age groups from 12 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, in Friuli Venezia Giulia – another region at risk of passing the band, the governor Fedriga asks that any limitations concern “they are for everyone except for the vaccinated. The vaccine works and limits the risks – writes on the sidelines of a conference of the Italian Foundation in Health in Rome. “We must have faith in science and fight against lies: the vaccinated who go to hospital are elderly or immunosuppressed. For this – he concludes – the booster dose is fundamental “.