Covid and masks, Clementi: “Keep them in high-risk transport and contexts”

Covid today in Italy, “right now I would not feel like saying absolutely no to masks and stopping their use everywhere. In my opinion it depends on the area we are in. In more risky contexts, such as transport , should still be used and this could make a difference even in an intermediate situation like the current one “. Massimo Clementi, director of the Laboratory of Microbiology and Virology of the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University in Milan, underlined this at Adnkronos Salute.

“If in an open space the mask is totally useless, and it was even before when it was mandatory, in a closed environment some factors must be considered. For example, the possibility of ventilating the room in question, or how much this closed place is frequented, by how many people. I am thinking mainly of transport, both subways and surface vehicles, which are often very crowded, especially those frequented by students. Here, the mandatory use of the mask “I would keep it more on public transport than at school, which is a more controlled environment and where perhaps there is spacing and adequate ventilation of the premises. Ultimately, I think at this moment we still need a bit of prudence for some specific areas “.

The use of protection must be guided by “situations of general crowding. And in this case, a shopping street can also be. Or in some shops where crowds of many people can be created. Here it would be very useful for people to have a ‘self-regulation’, that a sort of ‘bon ton’ of the mask would be established. “It would be useful – concludes Clementi – if people always kept it close at hand and used it as needed”, regardless of obligations or not. “Because it can suddenly happen that you find yourself in a crowded and more risky context, especially in a big city”.