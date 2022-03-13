Covid and masks, Tognazzi ‘vs’ Ricciardi: “Don’t supercazzola …”

“Don’t supercazzola me …”. GianMarco Tognazzi ‘vs’ Walter Ricciardi. The actor and the advisor to the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza are the protagonists of a long question and answer on Twitter. Theme: covid, templates, measures. Everything is triggered by a photo that Tognazzi publishes on his profile: “Thank you. How nice it is to find a full room to welcome us to see together ‘Once upon a time there was crime’ Thank you audience !!! W the cinema in the hall !!!” , is the tweet combined with the image that portrays the actor and the audience in the hall. “If you all put on the masks it would be better and we could continue to do so”, Ricciardi replies. “For your information, the masks have been removed both by us and by some of the boys in the audience for exactly the time strictly necessary for the taking of this photo. His comment is nothing short of ridiculous as much as the thought of him”, he immediately points out. Tognazzi.

“Dear Tognazzi, I say this from your admirer, so no prevention, only the observation of a technically wrong and dangerous gesture, you can remove the mask for a photo but respecting the distance, which you did not do, that’s all”, writes Ricciardi . “So you are saying that the current rule that provides for the possibility to consume in the dining room is wrong, since to do so you must necessarily lower it and even in that case there is no certainty of respecting the distance, or is it only valid for the 10 seconds of that photo? “asks Tognazzi.

“Yes, any concession to the circulation of the virus, especially with omicron 2, is dangerous. On an airplane, even with the filtration of the air, everyone was infected for having lowered the masks to eat, masks and safety distance prevent infections “replies the councilor of Speranza. “With respect, I would like to point out that you have evaluated and managed the rules and regulations, often saying everything and its opposite, and anyway we have always adapted. Now I beg you not to make the umpteenth Supercazzola just to me, who am the son of the one who made her famous“, he says with an indirect quotation of Ugo Tognazzi’s memorable interpretations in My friends.” I understand what he means, even if I am an advisor not a decision maker, waiting to see you on the screens, good luck “, Ricciardi comments by dropping the curtain.