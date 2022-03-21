COVID and memory loss: why it is a frequent sequel to the infection

Seven out of ten patients with prolonged COVID experience problems with concentration and memory several months after the onset of their illness (Getty Images)

Seven out of ten patients with prolonged COVID experience problems with concentration and memory several months after the onset of their illness , and many perform worse than their peers on cognitive tests, according to twin studies. The participants carried out multiple tasks to assess their decision-making and memory. These included remembering words in a list and, between two images, which ones appeared next to each other. The findings were published in the journal Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience.

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines prolonged or long-term post-COVID-19 or COVID syndrome as “signs or symptoms that develop during or after infection consistent with COVID-19, and continue for more than 12 weeks and are not explained by an alternative diagnosis.

In studies conducted by University of Cambridge, the researchers showed that half of the patients reported difficulty getting medical professionals to take their symptoms seriously. It was probably because cognitive problems don’t get the same attention as pulmonary problems or fatigue.

In a study of Of 181 long-term COVID patients, 78 percent reported difficulty concentrating, 69 percent reported brain fog, 68 percent reported forgetfulness, and 60 percent reported trouble finding the right word in speech. These self-reported symptoms were reflected in significantly lower ability to recall words and images on cognitive tests.

Problems were more pronounced in people whose overall ongoing symptoms were more severe (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein)

“This is important evidence that when people say they have cognitive difficulties after COVID, they are not necessarily the result of anxiety or depression. The effects are measurableSomething worrying is happening,” he said. Muzaffer Kaser, researcher at the Department of Psychiatry University of Cambridge and consultant psychiatrist at Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust, who participated in the study.

The results revealed a consistent pattern of ongoing memory problems in those who had experienced COVID-19 infection.. Problems were more pronounced in people whose overall ongoing symptoms were more severe. To help understand the cause of the cognitive problems, the scientists investigated other symptoms that might be related. In this analysis they found that people who experienced fatigue and neurological symptoms, such as dizziness and headache, during their initial illness were more likely to have cognitive symptoms later . They also found that those still experiencing neurological symptoms were particularly impaired on cognitive tests.

Specialists pointed out that their results support other findings suggesting that society will face a “long tail” of occupational diseases due to the prolonged duration of COVID in cases where this disease presents with extended symptoms over time. “Therefore -they indicated in their document- it is important, not only for the good of individuals, but also for that of society in general, to be able to prevent, predict, identify and treat the problems associated with prolonged COVID”.

“Infection with the virus that causes COVID-19 can cause inflammation in the body, and this can affect behavior and cognitive performance in ways that we don’t yet fully understand,” (Getty) said.

“People think prolonged COVID is just fatigue or cough, but cognitive problems are the second most common symptom, and our data suggests this is because there is a significant impact on the ability to remember,” Kaser said. “Infection with the virus that causes COVID-19 can cause inflammation in the body, which can affect behavior and cognitive performance in ways that we don’t yet fully understand. but we think they are related to an early excessive immune response,” he added.

“Protracted COVID has received very little political or medical attention. There is an urgent need for it to be taken more seriously, and cognitive problems are a big part of this. When politicians talk about ‘living with COVID’, that is, an infection without palliatives, this is something they ignore. The impact on the working population could be huge.” Lucy Check, researcher at the Department of Psychology at the University of Cambridge and one of the authors of the research.

