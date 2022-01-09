Covid and mental health, 200,000 signatures to support the “psychologist bonus” rejected by the government – Corriere.it

from Claudio Bozza

After two years of pandemic, the data on hardship are alarming, especially for the youngest. Boom of adhesions to the bipartisan petition to set up a 50 million fund based on ISEE income: the hope in the “milleproroghe”

669 days have passed since the WHO declared a pandemic state: since 11 March 2020, almost 140 thousand people have died in Italy alone. But between restrictions, lockdowns, closure of schools or lessons in dad (distance learning), together with the increase in poverty another problem has become emergency: mental illness. An increasingly widespread malaise, which is also severely hitting children and teenagers. Some numbers: from the Child Jesus of Rome they let it be known that cases of suicide, attempted and self-harm have increased by 30%. While a Save the Children survey, interviewing 1,000 teachers of primary and secondary schools, detects at least 1 in 4 children suffering from psychological problems since the beginning of the Covid drama. Finally, in 2021 (data from the Piepoli Institute) 27.5% of patients who intended to start a mental health course were unable to do so for economic reasons. While 21% were forced to stop it.

It is in this context that a bipartisan proposal has arrived in Parliament to insert a “psychologist bonus” in the 2022 maneuver. In pole position the Democratic Party, with Senator Caterina Biti first signatory, followed by M5S, Lega, Forza Italia, FdI, Italia Viva and Leu. But the government, which also approved bonuses of all kinds (from taps to mosquito nets, passing through the spas), in the end said no. A request was made for the establishment of a 50 million euro fund “to financially help people who decide to turn to a psychologist, a psychoanalyst, a psychiatrist, a psychotherapist”. The proposal, now relaunched also thanks to

a petition on change.org (almost 200 thousand signatures), provides two bonuses: an initial one-off 150 euros untied from the ISEE. And a more consistent and progressive one: 1,600 euros a year for ISEE from 0 to 15,000, 800 euros a year for ISEE from 15,000 to 50,000 and 400 euros a year for ISEE from 50,000 to 90,000. “Not a substitute investment with respect to the public service, which should also be strengthened – reads the petition, but a civilized response compared to the many who turn to professionals in silence and in the absence of any kind of support”.

The hope, now, is to be able to insert the bonus for mental health in the “milleproroghe decree”, but a new obstacle course is expected. “It is our duty to give an immediate response from a real suffering that is emerging in the country – urges Filippo Sensi, deputy of the Democratic Party -. Whether it is through the use of a bonus that goes directly to families or with new hires of psychologists, whatever you want, but let’s do it because this emergency is not a luxury, it is not an “extra”, it is a priority ».