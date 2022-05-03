Covid and new ‘bad’ variant: what Bassetti, Pregliasco, Crisanti say

Risk of a new Omicron 4 or 5 variant? Could the covid get ‘bad’? After the latest alarm from Microsoft Bill Gates, according to which “we are still at risk that this pandemic will generate an even more transmissible” variant of Omicron “and even more fatal”, Italian virologists and experts consulted by Adnkronos Salute throw water on the fire while giving reason to the philanthropist who has been funding research for years, when he urges world leaders to gear up to deal with other health crises.

Bassetti

“I don’t know what information Bill Gates has in hand, but I personally don’t think the worst is yet to come” in the Covid-19 pandemic. Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, maintains a positive vision. “It seems to me that somehow the world has reacted with vaccines. We have somehow made this virus less aggressive than it was 2 years ago. The severe forms are definitely less”, comments the specialist, agreeing instead with the billionaire philanthropist on another point highlighted: that of “having experts who work to avoid future pandemics. It seems absolutely reasonable to me”. Indeed, Bassetti points out, “we already have the new pandemic, without having to look at the evolution of the Covid variants, because antibiotic-resistant bacteria will kill, if we do not carry out a coordinated intervention by everyone, 10 million people. per year in the world in 2050. Crazy numbers “.

“The fact that we will come to have new variants of Covid and that they will be more contagious”, a possibility highlighted by Gates, “I think it is already happening – observes Bassetti – But with respect to the possibility that they are more lethal I do not completely agree, it seems to me a voice a little bit of misfortune “. In any case, it is important to invest in a team of experts on the pandemic risk front. “I – he specifies – am a bit skeptical about the role that the World Health Organization can play, and I am a bit critical of some measures taken or not taken” by the UN agency, “about some mistakes made. a truly third-party entity, not dependent on the capital of the countries; an entity where an independent fund is set up, an entity based entirely on competence and merit “.

Ricciardi

“I think Bill Gates’ concerns need to be taken seriously because they are based on objective facts.” To say it Walter Ricciardi, professor of Hygiene at the Catholic University and advisor to the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, reached in the USA.

Gismondo

“We don’t know how Sars-CoV-2 could evolve, because the mutations are absolutely unpredictable.” However, says microbiologist Maria Rita Gismondo “according to the history of pandemics, when a virus evolves” as the new coronavirus did, assuming the characteristics of Omicron, that is “in order to be very contagious and not very aggressive in terms of associated pathology, is in the tail of the pandemic. We hope that history will repeat itself also for Covid. We may not have seen the worst “, warned the billionaire and philanthropist, fearing the” risk that this pandemic will generate an even more transmissive and even more fatal variant. that a similar statement comes from Bill Gates, because he has no sanitary authority to make it “, observes the director of the Laboratory of clinical microbiology, virology and bio-emergency diagnostics at the Sacco hospital in Milan. “In any case – she adds – she says something that has its own underlying truthfulness”, and that is that “the mutations of the virus are precisely unpredictable”. However, Gismondo invites us to look at the precedents, at the pandemics of the past that have had a benign evolution that it is hoped that Covid-19 will also have.

As for the appeal of the Microsoft founder, who urges world leaders to spend more to prepare for new, future health threats and estimates the cost of the operation at a billion dollars, “we don’t need Bill’s invitation. Gates – says the expert – to know that it is a priority to equip ourselves for the eventuality of future pandemics. The World Health Organization has already said it, we all say it and what we can hope is that this lesson will not go to waste “.

I pray

“The history of man – recalls the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, professor at the State University of Milan – is dotted with disasters and critical situations caused by bacterial or viral infections. Many epidemics have always marked and determined it”, and will continue to do it because “let’s not forget that viruses and bacteria have an ecological, evolutionary and natural selection role. In this sense, I believe that preparing for new, future emergencies is a good reminder”, the message to focus on among Bill Gates’ statements to the Financial Times’.

If the Microsoft founder calculates the 5% probability that the current pandemic may still have to reserve the worst for us, according to Pregliasco the estimate “is questionable”. But “I believe – reiterates the expert – that Gates’s is a fair reference to the importance of learning the lessons of these years”. Not only by planning effective and timely responses to the emergencies that will come, but also “by implementing all those coordination and information sharing activities that are and continue to be crucial against Covid. It is important to treasure the experiences acquired – recommends the health director of the Irccs Galeazzi of Milan – and to understand how interconnection and data exchange is fundamental to prepare us “for future surprises.

Chrysants

If that of the philanthropist billionaire is a reflection that starts from a fact, namely that Covid is changing, for the virologist Andrea Crisanti it is also true that “these things cannot be measured”. The evaluation of the computer magnate, comments the director of the Department of Molecular Medicine of the University of Padua, “emerges from the fact that at this moment we are facing an evolutionary process of the virus that is somehow driven by the need to find variants that are highly transmissible and at the same time infect vaccinated people. We, however – reflects the Italian expert – what we can outline are the contours of this evolutionary process. We are not able to predict the outcome. What will not necessarily happen will happen. says Bill Gates, it is not possible to make predictions. “