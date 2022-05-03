Covid and new variant, Crisanti: “It is impossible to predict worse forms”

“These things cannot be measured”, said the virologist Andrea Crisanti on the alarm, launched by the founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates, according to which “we are still at risk that this pandemic will generate an even more transmissible and even more fatal variant” and calculates “well above 5%” the possibility that “the worst has not been seen yet”.

The information magnate’s assessment, the director of the Molecular Medicine Department of the University of Padua explains to Adnkronos Salute, “emerges from the fact that at this moment we are facing an evolutionary process of the virus which is somehow driven by the need to find variants that are highly transmissible and at the same time infect vaccinated people. But we – reflects the Italian expert – what we can outline are the contours of this evolutionary process. We cannot predict the outcome. What Bill Gates says will not necessarily come true, it is not possible to make predictions “.

As for the “case of New York”, which is experiencing a new increase in infections these days, thanks to a sub-variant of Omicron, although low hospitalizations and deaths remain, “shows that the vaccine works and this is the most important thing. The masks? They don’t work miracles. In the sense that they do not protect at the population level but the wearer, which is a completely different thing “.

While in the Big Apple it is time to assess the obligations of masks (and vaccines), the virologist points out: these devices “protect the wearer and the time he wears them. If a person uses them at the supermarket and then goes to the bar, at the restaurant and at the stadium, it is clear that the mask does not work miracles. At the population level there is a negligible impact. So in Italy “, where the obligation has been lifted, except in some specific areas in which it remains in force until mid-June,” we continue on the path we are just following “, emphasizes Crisanti, underlining the importance of protecting the fragile to ‘reopen’ companies.