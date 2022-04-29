COVID and occupational cancer, among new work disability diseases before the IMSS – El Financiero

the secretary of the Work and Social WelfareLuisa Alcalde Luján presented the project to update the Tables of Occupational Illnesses and the Valuation of Permanent Disabilitieswhich aim to establish a renewed legal framework in the field of occupational health.

STPS

The main changes to the tables were announced, including the incorporation of 88 labor ailments, including COVID-19.

52 occupational diseases are grouped; sand add 3 diseases of women and 3 fractions of the table of the Article 513 of the Federal Labor Law.

With the document, said Mayor Luján, attention is given to an issue of social justice for the country’s workers, who for 52 years have lagged behind in their adaptation to technological, scientific, industrial and labor development changes.

The work was carried out with the participation of 50 specialists in the field of Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS); expert judges of the Federal Board of Conciliation and Arbitration, and doctors who work in the companies, associated in the country’s occupational health medical groups.

Within the incorporation of the 88 diseases, he explained that the group of disease that registered the greatest increase was that of cancer of occupational origin, passing from 4 to 30 conditions; infectious and parasitic pathologies, which went from 21 to 41, among which the pandemic disease by COVID-19 stands out, and, for the first time, psychosocial diseases are incorporated, derived from work-related stress, as well as diseases of the digestive system, among others.

As regards the Table of Valuation of Permanent Disabilities, it contains the affected body part, apparatus or organ; the sequel to the occupational accident or illness, and the percentage of disability that is applicable for each type of illness, where new assessment mechanisms are concentrated for illnesses such as HIV, mental disorders, cancers of occupational origin, among others.